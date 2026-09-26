Pitt's Olivia Babcock Announces Return for Fifth Year

At the Pitt Panthers football game against Bucknell on Sept. 26, star volleyball player Olivia Babcock made a very special announcement with fellow senior Blaire Bayless during a timeout break.

The two announced they will be returning to Pitt for a fifth season. This comes after the NCAA made a rule change giving all current players a fifth year of eligibility in an effort to control players staying in college for a prolonged period of time.

This announcement definitely got the crowd hyped, especially as the volleyball team remains undefeated midway through the season. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in the country, and have quite the resume as they have already beaten several opponents ranked in the top 15.

Babcock has won ACC Female Athlete of the Year, is a two-time AVCA National Player of the Year, is on numerous First Teams both nationally and in the ACC and overall is one of Pitt's most decorated athletes of all time.

Bayless, an outside hitter, was named to the AVCA East Coast Region Team and Second Team All-ACC last year. Both players have spent their entire collegiate careers at Pitt.

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