Pitt Volleyball and Men's Soccer Ranked at Midseason

The Pitt Panthers have come into the Fall sports season hot, with every team sport holding a winning record currently.

This includes men's soccer. The Panthers were ranked no. 20 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches poll, one of the main recognized polls.

Continuing to build 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/GndJ1lnO2N — Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) September 22, 2026

To nobody's surprise, Pitt volleyball is also ranked. The team is ranked at No. 2 in the recent AVCA rankings. Pitt only trails behind fellow undefeated team Nebraska, which was ranked No. 1 in the preseason and hasn't shown any reason to lose the top spot yet.

Men's Soccer

Pitt men's soccer currently has a 5-2-1 record. Their only losses have been to No. 4 Maryland and No. 3 SMU, both of whom were No. 7 when Pitt played them.

What shot Pitt up into the top 25 was defending the home pitch against No. 17 Cornell in a 2-0 win.

The Panthers are coming off a season where they failed to make the NCAA Tournament after six straight appearances. Now, it looks like the team might be back on the right track to reach the program highs they accomplished in recent years.

Some other big games include beating Penn State on the road, tying with No. 11 Michigan State and a road win against Cal. They next host No. 16 Louisville on Sept. 25.

Volleyball

Pitt's most consistent team has looked better than ever as ACC play ramps up. After starting the season by taking down No. 3 Kentucky and two more ranked opponents, the Panthers have gone on to defeat no. 24 BYU and no. 17 Tennessee.

Pitt celebrated their Victory Heights debut by beating Jacksonville, High Point and Wright State without dropping a single set over the Sept 11-13 weekend.

Star hitter Olivia Babcock is doing her usual thing by leading the ACC with 4.97 kills per set, points per set, with 5.79 and is ninth in hitting percentage.

Pittsburgh right side hitter Olivia Babcock (5) gets a kill during their match against Xavier Monday, August 24, 2026 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The match was part of the four-day American Volleyball Association First Serve event. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State transfer Izzy Starck has been an even better addition than expected, being second in the ACC with 360 total assists. Pitt also has three players who rank in the ACC top ten in blocks per set.

Pitt has a big game coming up, as they host No. 12 Stanford on Sept. 27. The Cardinal were ranked above Pitt in the ACC Preseason Poll, but have had three rough losses to ranked teams.

Other Team Sports

Pitt women's soccer is off to a 6-3-1 start. They've had a rough first two games in ACC play, but they already have as many wins as they did all of last season.

Pitt football is off to a 3-0 start, recently defeating Syracuse to start ACC play. They haven't had the toughest schedule, but the team has done what they need to remain undefeated.

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