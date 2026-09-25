Pitt Volleyball Slated to Start Conference Play

The undefeated Pitt Panthers are scheduled to open ACC play with a pair of home games this weekend. Pitt is coming off a strong 2025 season where they won 18 of 20 versus ACC opponents and captured a share of their fourth straight ACC title. The Panthers have started the 2026 campaign undefeated, having won all10 of their games thus far, five of which have been against ranked opponents.

The Panthers have looked like a well-rounded unit so far. The Offense, led by star senior Olivia Babcock, has been averaging an impressive 14 kills per set. All while the defense has been averaging nearly 13 digs per set, in large part due to transfer junior Izzy Starck averaging two and a half herself. They have also been playing well as a team, averaging 13.15 assists per set, which is among the top 20 in the NCAA.

This Weekend

The Panthers, who are currently ranked second in the AVCA rankings, take on California and Stanford to open ACC play this weekend. Cal only has one loss on the season and comes to Pittsburgh on an eight-game winning streak. However, the Golden Bears have yet to play a ranked opponent this season. Stanford will likely be the more challenging opponent this weekend.

Last season, Pitt and Stanford split the ACC title. However, Stanford find themselves in a rough patch having only won three of their last six games. The Cardinal head into this weekend with a record of 7-3, and will make a pit stop to play at the number five ranked SMU Mustangs before coming to Pittsburgh.

Running towards our weekend at HOME! 😍



Friday ➡️ ACC Opener!

Sunday ➡️ light up rally towels & Roc The Royal 🔵



Check ticket availability on SeatGeek ⬇️https://t.co/AN99iO0eVo pic.twitter.com/OX5ttkmHbT — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) September 23, 2026

Home Court Advantage

Pitt is currently is on a 56-game winning streak at home, that spans across three different arenas. To make matters worse for Cal and Stanford, both games this weekend are at the newly opened Victory Heights Arena, where Pitt is yet to lose a set through three games. The home fans at both sold-out games this weekend hope to help will their Pitt Panthers to victory.

Looking Forward

Pitt would obviously like to win both games this weekend and start ACC play 2-0. A strong start in ACC play is extra important considering the fact that from here on out, it is just ACC games until the NCAA tournament. The Panthers will likely make the NCAA tournament given their hot start and the fact that they have made five straight Final Four appearances. After this weekend, Pitt will take a short road trip to Boston College and Syracuse before returning home to continue the hunt for the national championship that seems to elude them.