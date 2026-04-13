Pitt Secures Georgia Tech Big Man

The same day the Pitt Panthers gained transfer Naithan George of Syracuse, they got another ACC double-digit scorer. Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo is headed to Pitt after spending three years with the Yellow Jackets.

The native of Senegal is Pitt's second international transfer, as George is Canadian, and their second one to average more than ten points last season. Ndongo averaged 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one block during his junior season.

Standing at 6'9, Ndongo gives Pitt some much needed size, as they currently have no centers on the roster. Another addition to the team that is a little taller would be nice, but Ndongo's rebounds per game don't lie. Ndongo averaged more rebounds per game than Pitt's starting center Cam Corhen. He also had seven games last season with double digit rebounds.

Ndongo was All-ACC Rookie team his freshman year. He started every game he was healthy for his junior year. Ndongo was sixth in the ACC in rebounds, seventh in offensive and eighth in defensive.

Ndongo played in Senegal's U19 team in the 2021 World Cup, averaging 7.9 points and six rebounds. Despite being on a Georgia Tech team that hasn't done much recently, Ndongo has experience playing winning basketball at a high level.

Jan 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Experience and Results

After adding three players who haven't shown much production in their college careers just yet, Pitt has gained two quality starters in the same day. Both players will come in with three years of college experience and a proven scoring ability. George adds playmaking, as shown by his assist numbers, while Ndongo adds size and defense.

Currently, Macari Moore is the only returning player for the Panthers. As Pitt deals with the current reality of the transfer portal, they are at least taking advantage of it to add more expierence and results.

What's Next?

The Panthers definitely aren't done in the portal just yet. There are still a few areas to add.

One is definitely another center. Ndongo is a great forward who can play center when needed, but at least one playable backup option could do a lot. The Panthers probably don't want a repeat of last season, where center Cam Corhen had to play 30 minutes a game.

More shooting is also a need. George didn't have a great three-point shooting recent season, while Ndongo made just five three-pointers over the last season.

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