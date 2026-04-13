Pitt Lands Syracuse Transfer

The Pitt Panthers have landed their fourth transfer since the transfer portal opened, and it's their best addition yet. Syrcuase guard Naithan 'Nait' George has reportedly committed to Pitt after playing one year with Syracuse.



Pitt will be George's third team as he enters his senior year. George played at Geogia Tech for two years before transfering to Syracuse. Clearly he likes staying in the ACC.

George is Pitt's first transfer commit to average double digit points last season. The point guard averaged 10.9 points, 3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals last season with the Orange.

Perfect Fit

George is just what Pitt needed. With Omari Witherspoon in the portal and Damarco Minor graduating, Pitt was in desperate need for a point guard. The only other point guard on the roster is freshman Marcari Moore, who didn't get a lot of playing time during the recent season.

George had five games last season where he put up double digit assists. His best performance was actually in the loss to Pitt, where he led all players in scoring with 26 points.

The one aspect of his game to be worked on is the three-point shooting, as he shot just 29.3% from beyond the arc last year. Regardless, George is a great addition that will make the players around him better.

George earned an Honorable Mention All-ACC during his sophomore year at Georgia Tech.

Feb 14, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) is guarded by Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) and center Samet Yigitoglu (24) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Other Transfers

While George has shown solidified results, he joins a transfer class that the Panthers are more so taking chances on.

Jalil Bethea, a shooting guard who transfered from Alabama, was confirmed to transfer to Pitt recently. Bethea was a five-star recruit coming out of highschool, but he hasn't had a true breakout just yet.

The other two transfer commits so far are Jonathan Powell from North Carolina and Dominqiue Diomande from BYU. Powell has shown some production so far in college, while Diomande is still waiting for a true opportunity.

With Pitt practically rebuilding this roster from scratch, it should be expected for all of these transfers to get more opportunities. It depends how good the rest of the transfer class is, but George is a good start to show that Pitt is serious.

The Panthers didn't have much of a choice with most of the 2025-26 roster in the portal. Freshman forward Roman Siulepa has already transferedt to Ole Miss, while the other players are still looking for new teams. It is still possible for Pitt to retain some of these players in the portal, as they did with Papa Kante last year.

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