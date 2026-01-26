Pitt Volleyball 2026 Season Opener Revealed

PITTSBURGH —The Pitt Panthers volleyball program is coming off another strong season in 2025 and will begin their 2026 campaign with high expectations as well.

Pitt will kick off their season in the AVCA First Serve, which will take place Aug. 21-23 at the FiServe Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., as they take on Kentucky, who finished as runners-up in 2025.

AVCA First Serve has six matchups across the three days, with many top matchups during so. This includes Wisconsin vs. Kentucky and Louisville vs. Texas A&M on Aug. 21, Wisconsin vs. Louisville and Arizona State vs. Texas on Aug. 22 and also Texas A&M vs. SMU on Aug. 23.

This will also be the last AVCA First Serve for Pitt for the next two seasons, as teams can only compete in two of them over four years and they did so last season, losing to both Nebraska and Florida.

Series History vs. Pitt and Kentucky

This matchup puts up two of the best teams in college volleyball this decade, with Pitt making five straight final Fours and Kentucky also winning the 2020 National Championship.

Pitt has bested Kentucky in their most recent history, going 4-0 the past three seasons, making this the fifth meeting between the two schools over four years.

The Panthers and Wildcats faced off in a home-and-home during Labor Day weekend in 2023, with the Panthers sweeping the Wildcats on their home court in Lexington, Ky. on Sept. 1 and then winning in four sets at the Petersen Events Center on Sept. 3.

Pitt and Kentucky then faced off in the 2024 Elite Eight, also at the Petersen Events Center, with Pitt sweeping their foe at home to make it four straight Final Four appearances.

They battled last season at the Shriners Children's Showdown at the Net at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 10.

Pitt put on one of their best performances of the season and swept Kentucky for the third time in the past four meetings.

The Panthers and Wildcats faced off five times in the 1980s, with the Wildcats taking the first two matches and the Panthers winning the next three. The Wildcats also downed the Panthers in five sets in the last meeting before the 2020s, at home on Aug. 29, 2008.

Pitt Volleyball 2026 Outlook

This is one of three top games for Pitt to start the season, as they'll also host the Opening Spike Classic during Labor Day weekend at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt will face Kansas on Aug. 28 and then Wisconsin on Aug. 30, while ACC foe Stanford will face both teams on the different dates.

The Panthers will also have a 20-match ACC slate the last two months of the regular season, with Louisville, Georgia Tech and SMU their likely home-and-home foes.

Pitt brings back a good deal of their roster from last season, with back-to-back AVCA Player of the Year award winner in Olivia Babcock leading the way.

Babcock is a senior in 2026 and has one more shot at winning the National Title and won't be alone int that quest.

Pitt brings back a few starters including outside hitters in fellow senior Blaire Bayless and sophomore Marina Pezelj, junior libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer, plus sophomore middle blocker Abbey Emch.

2024 AVCA Freshman of the Year in junior setter Izzy Starck transferred from Penn State this offseason and so too did redshirt junior middle blocker Jordyn Dailey from Kentucky, giving her a shot at her former team in her very first game with Pitt.

Some of the other returning players for Pitt include redshirt juniors in outside hitter Sophia Gregoire and setter Haiti Tautua'a.

The Panthers did lose some talented players like Second Team All-American setter Brooke Mosher and middle blockers in Honorable Mention All-American Bre Kelley and Ryla Jones, who transferred to Penn State, plus libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes.

Ptit also brings in a stellar freshman class, with the likes of outside hitter Ayanna Watson and Lola Sageer, defensive specialist/setter Trinity Thompson and right side hitter Jessica Smallwood.

