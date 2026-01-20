Pitt Announces 16 Transfer Portal Signees
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have announced the enrollment of 16 transfers, signaling an end to their transfer portal recruitment.
The window for players to enter their names into the transfer portal closed on Jan. 16, but players currently in the portal can still sign with a new school.
Pitt has added seven players on offense, six on defense and three on special teams. The only player not listed is Western Illinois transfer kicker Antonio Chadha, who announced his commitment to Pitt on Jan. 18.
Of Pitt's 16 transfers, six came from Group of Five schools, five are from Power 4 conferences, four are from the FCS level and one is from Division II.
Pitt's Official 2026 Recruitment Class
Offense
- QB Holden Geriner — 6-foot-3, 225, Savanah, Ga. (Texas State)
- RB La'Vell Wright — 5-foot-11, 215, Louisville, Ky. (Western Kentucky)
- WR Malik Knight — 6-foot, 180, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western Carolina)
- TE Carson Kent — 6-foot-4, 245, Milton, Ga. (Oklahoma)
- TE Elijah Lagg — 6-foot-2, 245, Mountain Home, Ark. (UAB)
- OL Keylen Davis — 6-foot-2, 315, Indianapolis, Ind. (Akron)
- OL Netinho Olivieri — 6-foot-4, 305, Newton, Mass. (Penn)
Defense
- DL Jeremiah Warren — 6-foot-2, 315, Belleville, Mich. (Illinois)
- DL Eliyt Nairne — 6-foot, 290, Charlotte, N.C. (Tulane)
- LB Alex Sanford Jr. — 6-foot, 225, Oxford, Miss. (Purdue)
- LB DeMarco Ward — 6-foot-1, 215, Duluth, Ga. (Memphis)
- DB Kanye Thompson — 5-foot-9, 160, McKeesport, Pa. (Slippery Rock)
- DB Raion Strader — 6-foot, 180, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Auburn)
Special Teams
- P Gabe Russo — 6-foot, 240, Montgomery, Ala. (Idaho State)
- LS Justin Schmidt — 6-foot, 240, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Purdue)
- K Sam Hunsaker — 5-foot-9, 150, Gilbert, Ariz. (Northern Arizona)
Other Pitt Additions in 2026
Along with the 16 transfers, Pitt will also be welcoming 21 true freshmen over the coming months. The program announced its list of early enrollees on Jan. 12.
Spring Enrollees
- QB Angelo Renda — 6-foot, 180, Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll)
- QB Corey Dailey — 6-foot-6, 195, Seguin, Texas (Seguin)
- WR Rodney Dunbar — 6-foot-5, 190, Thomasville, Ga. (Thomas County Central)
- WR Demetrice McCray — 6-foot, 185, Clermont, Fla. (The First Academy)
- WR Dylan Wester — 5-foot-9, 165, Palmetto, Fla. (Booker)
- TE Wyatt Villarreal — 6-foot-3, 230, Celina, Texas (Celina)
- OL John Curan — 6-foot-3, 305, Gibsonia, Pa. (Pine-Richland)
- DB Da'Ron Barksdale — 5-foot-11, 195, Homestead, Pa. (Steel Valley)
- DB Tony Forney — 6-foot-1, 190, Decatur, Ga. (Kell)
- DB Kentrail McRae — 6-foot-2, 170, Clearwater, Fla. (Clearwater)
- DB Isaac Patterson — 6-foot, 185, Westerville, Ohio (Westerville South)
- DL Lincoln Hoke — 6-foot-2, 260, Sewickley, Pa. (Northern Allegheny)
- DL Reston Lehman — 6-foot-4, 230, McMurray, Pa. (Peters Township)
- DL Joshua Pittman — 6-foot-3, 225, Suffolk, Va. (King's Fork)
- LB Marcus Jennings — 6-foot-2, 205, Southfield, Mich. (Cass Technical)
- LB Desmond Johnson — 6-foot-1, 195, Miami, Fla. (Miami Northwestern)
Summer Enrollees
- RB Damon Ferguson — 5-foot-11, Gwynn Oak, Md. (Milford Mill Academy)
- WR Bryan Hamilton — 5-foot-11, Tampa, Fla. (Gaither)
- OL Nick Howard — 6-foot-5, Pearland, Texas (Pearland)
- OL Mike van der Oord — 6-foot-7, Westlake, Ohio (St. Ignatius)
- LB Isaiah Simmons — 6-foot, Norfolk, Va. (Maury)
