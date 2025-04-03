Pitt Women's Soccer Continues Impressive Alumni Output
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Women's Soccer team has been on an ascent since head coach Randy Waldrum became the team's head coach in 2018, leading the team to their best results in program history.
Despite not having won a conference championship up to this point, Waldrum's teams have made the NCAA Division 1 Women's Soccer tournament twice in 2022 and 2023, as well as narrowly missing in 2024.
In both appearances in the tournament, Waldrum led the team to the Round of 16, and the 2023 team saw action in the quarterfinals.
Yet, the most impressive marks that Waldrum and the team have seen have come in player development.
First, despite not qualifying for the tournament in 2024, the season saw forward Sarah Schupansky become the first member of the team to be named to the All-ACC team. That being said, the more obvious impact has been with Panthers who play professionally.
The team recently updated their "Panthers in the Pros" for this soccer season, and Pitt currently boasts 15 alumni actively playing in professional leagues worldwide.
Of the fifteen players, four have contracts with teams in the National Women's Soccer League, and three will play in the league this season. The fourth, Deborah Abiodun, will play in the USL Super League with Dallas Trinity FC, widely agreed to be one of two top leagues in the US along with the NWSL. Emily Yaple joins Landy Mertz, Amanda West, Sarah Schupansky and Abiodun as playing in a top American league, as she suits up for Brooklyn FC in the USLS.
Out of the fifteen alumni, fourteen will play at the highest level of competition for their respective league's country. With the transfer portal and the upcoming House settlement continuing to make its waves across all collegiate athletics, Coach Waldrum has been able to weather the storm and develop players at an elite level.
