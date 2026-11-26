The No. 2 Pitt Panthers defeated No. 24 Stanford for their 18th ACC win, officially clinching a share of the ACC Championship, as there is no ACC Tournament and it's based on conference wins at the end of the season.

This was Pitt volleyball's toughest win yet, as they lost the first two sets, but won three straight sets in a reverse sweep to win the match. Stanford, who was ranked above Pitt in the ACC Preseason standings, hadn't lost a home match all season before this. The Panthers continue their undefeated road record, with their only loss of the season being at home to SMU.

This will be Pitt's eighth time winning at least a share of the ACC Championship, and a win on Nov 28 against NC State would guarantee them to be sole ACC champions for the fourth time.

Star hitter Olivia Babcock led all players with 25 kills, also having five block assists.

Pittsburgh right side hitter Olivia Babcock (5) gets a kill against Xavier outside hitter Catherine Flaharty (14) and middle blocker Margo Kemp (16) during their match Monday, August 24, 2026 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The match was part of the four-day American Volleyball Association First Serve event. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Izzy Starck continues to dominate with her assists, having 47 in the match against Stanford; this was her eighth time having 40+ in a single match this season.

Best Wins for Pitt

Beating teams in dominant fashion is great, but we have seen the Panthers be dominant before and then falter when faced with adversity in the NCAA tournament semifinals. The reverse sweep on the road shows how the Panthers can battle through adversity against other top teams.

Some of Pitt's best wins this season include beating No. 3 Kentucky in the opener, No. 15 Kansas and No. 6 Wisconsin over one weekend, Stanford when they were No. 12, No. 3 Louisville and No. 6 SMU the match after the Mustangs handed Pitt their only loss,

Pitt has lost just 10 sets on the entire season.

Future Competition

Looking ahead to the NCAA tournament, there are some tough teams Pitt will likely have to face for the program to finally win a National Championship.

The top one is obviously No. 1 Nebraska, who is 30-0 and hasn't lost more than two sets in a single match this entire season.

SMU is currently No. 3, and they have proven they can take down the Panthers before. Other teams in the top ten, such as Louisville and Kentucky, probably won't make Pitt sweat as much, judging by their previous matchups.

Texas A&M was a surprising team to win the National Championship last season, so anything can really happen in the tournament.