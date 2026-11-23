The No. 21 Pitt Panthers couldn't defend the home pitch against the Grand Canyon Antelopes, losing 1-0 in Double OT.

The match was a defensive battle, with no player able to score for over 90 minutes. GCU avoided having to go to penalties when midfielder Cruzeiro Cruz, who only played 15 minutes all game, scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes for Grand Canyon.

Pitt had just three shots on goal the whole game, compared to Grand Canyon's eight. Pitt goalkeeper Jack Moxom did his best with seven shots successfully saved, but wasn't able to defend the shot that sent Grand Canyon to the Sweet 16.

Pitt players Logan Oliver, Pablo Portero and Gavin Wetzel played the full 110 minutes for the Panthers.

DOUBLE OT GOLDEN ANTELOPES 😱😱😱



CRUZEIRO CRUZ WINS IT FOR @GCU_MSoccer IN ONE HECK OF A FINISH #NCAAMSoccer x 🎥 ESPN+pic.twitter.com/7yzjgYpZsf — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 23, 2026

Forwards Mamadou Tall and Albert Thorsen, who are first and second in goals, respectively, combined for zero shots on goal.

Pitt's Regular Season

This was Pitt's ninth appearance in the NCAA tournament, the sixth in the last ten years. After a down year in which they went 6-7-5 last season, the Panthers bounced back with a 9-4-4 record.

Pitt took down several ranked opponents, including No. 17 Cornell and No. 16 Louisville. For their play, the Panthers were rewarded with a top seed in the tournament and a first-round bye. Having a high seed is always nice, but not playing since Nov. 4 may have left the Panthers unprepared for the matchup against Grand Canyon, who were coming off an impressive road win over San Diego on Nov. 19.

Pitt has made the College Cup twice, in 2020 and 2022, and would've had a good shot this season if they could've won this second-round game. Pitt actually didn't lose an away game this season, going 3-0-3; but the team lost four home games and tied one other.

This gives Pitt an all-time NCAA Tournament record of 12-8-2.

Pitt Men's Soccer Pablo Portero inbounds the ball | Photo by Twisha Rai (@flicksbytwish)

Catch-Up on Other Sports

Eyes now fall on Pitt Volleyball for the next Panthers' tournament appearance. The team has been ranked No. 2 in the country all season, and is now 27-1 with seven wins over ranked teams.

Men's and women's basketball are both undefeated to start their respective seasons, showing signs of improvement after each having disappointing 2025-2026 seasons.

While women's soccer finished with a 7-8-3 record, it was an improvement over the previous season. The team started the year with six non-conference wins, but couldn't hold up during ACC play.