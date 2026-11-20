The Pitt Panthers revealed their uniforms ahead of their Week 12 matchup with No. 23 Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Nov. 21.

The uniforms feature blue pants, white jerseys and the white helmets for the second time this season.

This is actually the first time Pitt will ever wear this uniform combo, and just the third time they'll wear the white helmets.

Louisville is contrasting Pitt by going with a black and red look for their Senior Night.

Game vs. Louisville

We know the uniforms, but not the quarterback that's going to be wearing them on the field just yet.

Fifth-year Holden Geriner is still listed as questionable, as he was last week when he was ruled out for the Week 11 matchup against Florida State at Acrisure Stadium; freshman Corey Dailey made his second career start and was only able to lead the offense to ten points in the loss.

Now, Pitt goes on the road to play 7-3 Louisville, a team they have played every year but haven't beaten since 2023.

The Panthers last beat the Cardinals in Louisville in 2011, a 21-7 victory, when both teams were in the Big East.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

With four ACC losses, Pitt is completely out of the Conference Championship race and is now just playing to try to end the season above .500.

Louisville, only having two ACC losses, isn't completely out of it. The Cardinals would have to beat Pitt and then get lucky with 9-1 Wake Forest losing one of their last two games to possibly have a chance.

Louisville is third in the ACC in points per game, putting up 38.3. The Cardinals lead the country with 7.5 yards gained per offensive play; their offense is pretty evenly spread between rushing and passing.

Pitt's defense has usually done just enough to put the game within reach, as three of Pitt's last four losses came down to the Panthers having a chance to win in their final drive.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) passes against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Pitt Stick with Dailey?

Pitt does have other quarterback options on the bench, such as sophomore Beau Jackson and freshman Angelo Renda.

It might be best to just stick with Dailey, though. The loss to Florida State wasn't all on him, and he has shown some promise, even in the failed game-winning drive in that game.

Rolling out a fourth starting quarterback this season would be a bit much for a team that still has more wins than losses.

If Pitt gets into a shootout with the Cardinals, it's going to be a losing game for them. Pitt has put up just 21 points per game in their last five games; 15.5 points in the two games Dailey started in.

The Panthers will hope that Dailey can turn it around and get the offense going, giving them a chance to finish the season strong.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) passes against the Florida State Seminoles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect