Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. Penn State
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 1 Pitt Panthers absolutely demolished their rival in the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Petersen Events Center.
The match set a program record for the Panthers, with 11.800 fans in attendance to watch the victory over the Nittany Lions.
The win for Pitt is their second straight vs. Penn State, as they took them down in four sets in the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, also at the Petersen Events Center.
That match was the last for Penn State head coach Russ Rose, who coached for 43 seasons from 1979-2021, winning a Division I record 1,330 wins and seven National Championships, including four straight from 2007-10 and back-to-back, 2013-14.
This is the first regular season win for Pitt against Penn State in 37 years, when they swept their in-state rival on Nov. 8, 1987. It is their first regular season win vs. Penn State since Sept. 20, 2019, when they swept them at Rec Hall for the first time ever.
It is also the highest ranked win for the Panthers since they defeated their rival in then ranked No. 2 Louisville in five sets at Fitzgerald Field House on Oct. 23, 2022.
The Panthers improved to 7-0 on the season and stay perfect, as they have not dropped a single set so far, the only team in the country to not do so. This is also the Panthers' third ranked win, as they defeated then ranked No. 10 Oregon on Aug. 30 and then ranked No. 23 USC on Sept. 11, both on the road.
Pitt fans took to Twitter to react to the victory, letting their rivals know who runs the state and that they are the No. 1 team in the country.
