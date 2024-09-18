Pitt QB Shows Support for Volleyball Program
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has starred in his first season, but he's looking at the volleyball program as a source of inspiration going forward.
Holstein spoke to the media on Wednesday and while he talked about a number of topics, including his and the team's success, he also mentioned that he and almost the entire football team will attend the Pitt volleyball match against Penn State.
This matchup puts the No. 1 Panthers vs. the No. 3 Nittany Lions, two undefeated teams that come in looking for supremacy not just in the Keystone Classic, but also a chance to show they are the best in the country.
"Tonight, we're going to the volleyball game," Holstein said. "Pretty much the entire team's going. You gotta cheer on the volleyball team. It's a big game tonight against Penn State. I know we're doing great, but our volleyball team is dominating right now. I don't think they've lost a set. They're the best team on campus. You know, we're trying to get to that point..."
Holstein has excelled in his first three games with the Panthers, starting off by completing 30-of-40 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the 55-24 blowout season opener vs. the Kent State Golden Flashes at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31.
Pitt found themselves down 27-6 on the road to Cincinnati midway through the third quarter in the River City Rivalry. Holstein led three touchdown drives and then got into range for redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to hit the winning 35-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining, to win 28-27 on Sept. 7. Holstein was 10-of-11 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Holstein started off well in the Backyard Brawl vs. rival West Virginia last weekend at home, with two touchdown passes to junior running back Desmond Reid, gaining an early 17-14 lead.
Poor offensive drives saw the Panthers go three drives for four yards to start the second half and down 34-24 with five mintues remaining. Holstein led two touchdown drives late, helping the Panthers defeat the Mountaineers in a classic and keep the team undefeated at 3-0.
Pitt volleyball is also perfect at 6-0, not dropping any sets and having road ranked wins vs. then ranked No. 10 Oregon on Aug. 30 and then ranked No. 23 USC on Sept. 11.
They bring back four All-Americans in sophomores, reigning AVCA National Freshman of the year in right side Olvia Babcock and outside hitter Torrey Stafford and seniors in libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika and setter Rachel Fairbanks.
Tip-off for the match is 7:00 p.m. and the ACC Network will broadcast the match.
