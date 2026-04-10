What NFL Scouts and Media Are Saying About Pitt's Kyle Louis

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one premier player when it comes to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and that is linebacker Kyle Louis.

The 2024 All-American LB has caught the eyes of every NFL team, and that has led to scouts issuing their strong opinions on him. Louis is a divisive prospect, with top stats but concerns about his size causing caution.

One service that accurately pointed that out was RAS, a statistic created by Kent Lee Platte. Louis' evaluation from a scouting perspective came out great with RAS when it came to drills, but his score based on his measureables cratered his overall score. His below 6-foot frame is a major cause of concern, and is likely to push Louis to a safety position. Using the RAS calculation, Louis goes from an overall score of 8.82 to 9.35 when measured compared to free safeties.

Kyle Louis is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.82 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 408 out of 3460 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/as9n02a27o pic.twitter.com/TZ1MpeCdjn — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 6, 2026

Another scouting report was even more complimentary, with former college and NFL quarterback Brock Huard issuing his praises on Louis in a segment for Brock & Salk, a show on Seattle Sports.

"I'm going to call him positionless. I'm going to call him on paper that he's a linebacker. That would be Kyle Louis, the linebacker out of Pitt. Some think he's a safety. Some think he's a big nickel. Some thinks he's a linebacker. What he is is the best coverage guy at the second level in this draft at his size. That's what he is. He would be the best big nickel in this draft." Huard said.

Huard echoes the same concerns about size, but remarks on the positional change and how it could benefit Louis.

Former scout and current NFL Network personality Daniel Jeremiah picked up on Louis' ability while at the Senior Bowl, naming him one of his ten standouts from the week of practices.

"It felt like every time I looked up this week I saw Louis around the football. He’s a playmaker. Now, he might lack prototypical NFL linebacker size (6-0, 224) but he’ll be a great fit as a Will ‘backer or big nickel at the next level. He’s excellent in coverage and can fire into gaps to disrupt run plays. I like where Louis’ stock is trending." Jeremiah said.

It looks like Louis is firmly within the second and third rounds of the draft across most mock drafts, meaning he should expect to hear his name called on the second day of this year's draft.

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