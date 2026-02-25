Pitt's Kyle Louis Refutes Size Concern at NFL Combine
PITTSBURGH — Kyle Louis has been perhaps the Pitt Panthers' best player on defense the past two seasons, and yet he remains overlooked as an NFL prospect.
In 2024, Louis was named an All-American by Sporting News, the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Athletic and the College Football Network. He was also named First-Team All-ACC by the AP and the ACC.
Last season, Louis was named First-Team All-ACC again by the AP and Second-Team All-ACC by the conference, even after missing two games with an injury. He also still led the team with the most solo tackles with 43.
Louis wrapped up his four-year career at Pitt with 201 total tackles, 93 solo, 108 assisted, 25.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and one blocked kick.
This week at the NFL Combine, the time of year notorious for nitpicking every single physical feature of the prospects in attendance, (remember Kenny Pickett's hand size?) Louis will likely be knocked for his 5-foot-11, 224-pound stature.
"I'm just here to showcase that you don't gotta be 240 [pounds] to make plays. You don't gotta be 240 to hit-stick," he said.
Louis' Size Concern
This concern about Louis isn't exclusive to the NFL Combine. Louis has been seen as a safety prospect in the NFL because of his size for some time now.
"People try to say it's because of my size. I'm undersized for a linebacker. But a lot of linebackers that are my size, or even a smidge taller... that have made plays," Louis said.
According to NFLDraftBuzz.com, which lists Louis at 6-foot, 220 pounds, Louis' height is in the 18th percentile of all linebackers and his weight is even worse at the second percentile.
There is validity behind these numbers. When comparing Louis to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board of off-ball linebackers, Louis is at a size disadvantage. He is taller than just one other player of the top 10, and the next closest player in weight is three pounds heavier than Louis.
All measurements are from each player's combine profile on NFL.com
Name, School
Height
Weight
Arvell Reese, Ohio State
6-foot-4
243
Sonny Styles, Ohio State
6-foot-5
243
CJ Allen, Georgia
6-foot-1
235
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
6-foot-3
238
Jake Golday, Cincinnati
6-foot-4
240
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
6-foot-1
233
Josiah Trotter, Missouri
6-foot-2
237
Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
6-foot
227
Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
6-foot-1
233
Taurean York, Texas A&M
5-foot-10
232
However, on Kiper's same big board, Louis is the No. 4 safety in the draft class, where he is among the largest players. The only comparable player is A.J. Haulcy from LSU, who measured in at 6-foot, 222-pounds.
Louis' Senior Bowl Performance
On paper, Louis' size makes him an anomaly for both positions. He's either an abnormally small linebacker or an unusually large safety.
Luckily for Louis, he has plenty of film that shows his skills as a versatile player. At the combine, he called himself a three-down linebacker that can play against any heavy personnel and still succeed in coverage on top of that.
Not only does Louis have three years of film from Pitt, but he was also one of the best players at the Senior Bowl, especially in coverage.
"His skills in coverage set him apart, though. In one-on-one drills against running backs, Louis basically ran the option route for the runner and nabbed the quarterback's pass with his quick hands. He was tight in coverage throughout that portion of the practice, showing why he should be a rising prospect in this draft," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm wrote.
Like the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine will be a similar environment where Louis gets to showcase his athletic ability. He said that ready to show off his speed in the 40-yard dash is expecting a good time.
Louis' draft stock rose after the Senior Bowl, and a similar result could occur after the NFL Combine. After all, it would be hard to pass up on a versatile and proven do-it-all defender at the Power 4 level, no matter what his size is.
"I had a good Senior Bowl, but I've been making plays as well," Louis said. "I'm just here to show y'all that this is what I've been doing."
