Pitt Football Loses Transfer Target to Auburn
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their transfer targets go elsewhere, as Arkansas State defensive end Keyron Crawford committed to Auburn.
Crawford chose Auburn over a number of schools, including ACC schools in Cal, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, Big 12 schools in Cincinnati and Kansas and SEC schools in Arkansas and Mississippi State.
He played the past two seasons for the Red Wolves, giving him two more years of eligibility with the Tigers.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he played in 10 games as a freshman in 2022, making 14 tackles, six solo, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended.
He then started all 13 games last season, accruing 45 tackles, 23 solo, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Crawford led the team with his sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, and finished second with his tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.
Pitt football has lost almost all of its defensive line production from last season due to graduation and transfers. Defensive tackles in David Green, Tyler Bentley and Devin Danielson graduated, while both defensive tackle Deandre Jules and defensive end Samuel Okunlola transferred to South Carolina and Colorado, respectively, after the season.
The defensive line also lost two defensive ends following spring practices to the portal, in starter Dayon Hayes, who committted to Colorado, and redshirt freshman Antonio Camon.
Sixth year Bam Brima, who has only started three games, is the most experienced defensive lineman, as fellow sixth year defensive end Nate Temple will sit this year due to injury. Brima is likely to play defensive tackle this season, instead of defensive end as he has done previously.
The defensive ends that Pitt has include Kansas State transfer/fifth year Nate Matlack, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshmen Maverick Garcio and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe, as well as freshmen Zachary Crothers and Sincere Edwards.
Crawford was the first transfer offer for Pitt after spring practices. They also offered two other transfer defensive ends in Anthony Johnson from Illinois and Deamontae Diggs from Youngstown State. Pitt also offered Iowa wide receiver Jacob Bostick and Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth, who committed to Arkansas.
