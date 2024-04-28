Pitt Football Lands Kentucky Transfer DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers improved their secondary, as they landed Kentucky transfer defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
Anglin spent one season at Kentucky, redshirting and not playing in any games, giving him four more years of eligibility with Pitt.
He played for Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Fla. and led his team as a senior to its first ever Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A State Title and its first undefeated season, with a 15-0 record in 2022.
Anglin had eight interceptions and broke up 20 passes as a senior, both the best marks on the team, as well as making 54 tackles, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Anglin excelled at wide receiver as well, recording 17 receptions for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
He held a four-star rating from both 247Sports and On3, while Rivals relegated him to three-star status. 247Sports rated him as the No. 412 recruit in the nation, No. 39 safety and No. 76 in Florida, while On3 had him at No. 222 in the nation, No. 20 at his position and No. 45 in Florida.
Anglin had Pitt in his top eight schools during his recruitment, along with Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State, Jackson State, Florida State, Kentucky and UCF. He also took an official visit to Pitt and it looks like safeties coach Cory Sanders and secondary coach Archie Collins both knew what to do once Anglin entered the transfer portal following spring practices.
He is the first player to transfer to Pitt following the end of spring practices and the second transfer defensive back to join the program this offseason, along with fifth year Tamon Lynum from Nebraska.
The scholarship defensive backs on the Panthers include Lynum, redshirt seniors Rashad Battle and Jahvante Royal, seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr., redshirt juniors Javon McIntyre, Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, redshirt freshmen Shadarian Harrison, Cruce Brookins, Jesse Anderson and Anglin, as well as incoming freshmen Allen Byrant, Nigel Maynard and Davion Pritchard.
Pitt is at 87 scholarships, or 86 with defensive end Nate Temple out with a medical redshirt this season, one over the limit of 85 on a roster. Expect more players to transfer out of the program in the coming weeks.
