Pitt Offers Eastern Michigan Transfer DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to look to bolster their roster ahead of next season, as they offered a transfer that would significantly improve their special teams unit.
Eastern Michigan defensive back transfer Josh McCarty announced that Pitt offered him, just the second team to do so since he entered the portal last week, along with Marshall.
McCarty spent five seasons with the Eagles, earning Offensive Scout Team honors in 2019 as a redshirt and then not seeing the field the following two seasons.
He would finally play the past two seasons, as he made 13 tackles (three solo) in 12 games in 2022 and then 12 tackles (eight solo) in 13 games in 2023.
McCarty played most of his time on special teams, which is why his stats are lesser than a normal defensive back who plays consistently. He has one year left of eligibility.
His 13 tackles in 2022 ranked third most in the country for a special teams player, earning an All-MAC Honorable Mention from the College Football Network. He came into last season as a preseason Second Team All-American and his 12 tackles ranked as the most in the country. He also led the MAC in special team snaps at 242 and had a PFF grade of 80.9.
His speed allows him to get off the snap quicker than his opponent, allowing him to get in the right space to make the tackle, while his strength pushes him past his blockers and to stop returners in their tracks.
McCarty is the first defensive back that Pitt has offered following the end of spring practices. Special teams/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski has experience with McCarty, as he came from Miami (Ohio), who play Eastern Michigan every season.
Pitt also offered a number of transfers in Iowa wide receiver Jacob Bostick and defensive linemwn Deamontae Diggs from Youngstown State and Anthony Johnson from Illinois. They also offered Arkansas State defensive lineman Keyron Crawford and Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth, but they chose Auburn and Arkansas, respectively.
The scholarship defensive backs that Pitt has heading into next season includes fifth year and Nebraska transfer Tamon Lynum, redshirt seniors Rashad Battle and Jahvante Royal, seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr., redshirt juniors Javon McIntyre, Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, redshirt freshmen Shadarian Harrison, Cruce Brookins and Jesse Anderson, along with incoming freshmen Allen Byrant, Nigel Maynard and Davion Pritchard.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt QB Commit Announces Official Visit
- Pitt Basketball Stands Strong in the Transfer Portal
- Pitt Loses OL to Transfer Portal
- Pitt Scheduling Visit For Miami Transfer DE
- Pitt Volleyball's Rachel Jepsen Taking Absence From Team
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt