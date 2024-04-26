Pitt Basketball Stands Strong in the Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The transfer portal is something that many see as either bolstering or destroying a program, but for the Pitt Panthers, they've had a solid showing in the portal compared to the rest of the conference.
Pitt has only lost two players to the transfer portal this offseason in fowrards Will Jeffress and Federiko Federiko, who landed at Texas Tech. This is tied for the least in the ACC with North Carolina, who only lost guard Seth Trimble and forward James Okonkwo, who ended up at Akron.
Pitt is also the only team with a non-negative differential in the transfer portal, as they added Florida State forward Cameron Corhen and Houston guard Damian Dunn, keeping them at 0. Clemson, UNC and NC State came in tied for second best differential at -1.
Lousiville lost the most players to the transfer portal in the ACC with 12, following the firing of head coach Kenny Payne, but also brought in the most players from the transfer portal in the confernce with seven, as they hired Pat Kelsey, who spent the past three seasons at the College of Charleston.
Florida State has the worst differential of any school in the ACC when it comes to the transfer portal at -7, losing eight players and bringing in just one, Hampton forward Jerry Deng. Miami and SMU come in tied for the second worst differential at -6, Louisville comes in fourth at -5 and Georgia Tech, Stanford, Syracuse and Wake Forest tied for fifth at -4.
With losses in All-ACC forward Blake Hinson to graduation and All-ACC freshman star guard Bub Carrington to the NBA Draft, Pitt will continue to look to add in the transfer portal ahead of next season.
