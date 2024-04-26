Pitt QB Commit Announces Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers quarterback commit Mason Heintschel is continuing to build relationships with the program, as he announced his official visit this summer.
Heintschel committed to the Panthers back on March 24, becoming just the second recruit in the Class of 2025, along with defensive end Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He will visit from June 6-8, joining a number of recruits who come to the program during that month.
He starred for Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo, throwing for 3,080 yards and scoring 33 total touchdowns. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Heintschel has great pocket presence and the mobility to evade defesnive players. He also has a strong, accurate arm, that allows him to make great throws, but also with precision.
Heintschel also had a good showing at the Elite 11 Regional in Columbus, Ohio this past weekend. Allen Trieu of 247Sports complimented his performance and said he was one of the best players there.
"Coming in, we knew that Heintschel was a very productive player and a mobile quarterback prospect given what he has done the past few years at Oregon (Ohio) Clay, but he exceeded our expectations as a passer. His accuracy and general arm talent were on display all afternoon and we felt he was one of the top performers in the top group of seniors," Trieu wrote.
Heintschel holds a three-star rating from Rivals, 247Sports and On3 Sports and will likely raise his rankings with better play. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 65 quarterback and No. 46 recruit in Ohio, while On3 has him as the No. 72 quarterback and No. 41 recruit in Ohio in the Class of 2025, respectively.
He chose Pitt, his only Power Four offer, from schools like Akron, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Liberty and Toledo.
Heintschel has visited Pitt twice prior on unofficial visits, on March 8 prior to his commitment and the Spring Game two weeks ago.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Stands Strong in the Transfer Portal
- Pitt Loses OL to Transfer Portal
- Pitt Scheduling Visit For Miami Transfer DE
- Pitt Volleyball's Rachel Jepsen Taking Absence From Team
- Pitt Football Contacts FCS DL Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt