Pitt Women's Basketball F Transfers to Rival Duquesne
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their women's basketball forwards Gabby Hutcherson transfer to in-city rival Duquesne, as she announced her commitment on Instagram.
Hutcherson started off her career with Ohio State in 2020, coming in as a a five-star recruit and No. 12 in the nation in the 2020 class according to Prospect Nation.
She made 36 apperances in two seasons as a Buckeye, starting no games. She averaged 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, respecitvely, and shot 39.1% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
Hutcherson then transferred to Pitt and spent the past two seasons with the program. She played in 29 games and made seven starts as a junior in the 2022-23 season, averaging career-highs with 17.2 mintues, 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals per game, respectively. She also shot 32.8% from the field, 34.3% from behind the arc and 58.3% from the foul line, respectively.
She was one of four players to stay after Pitt fired head coach Lance White and brought in Tory Verdi to lead the program. She made 26 appearances and started seven games, while averaging 12,8 minutes, 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, respectively. She also shot 35.0% from the field, 30.8% from deep and a career-high 63.2% on free throws, respectively.
Hutcherson has one year remaining and she'll move less than two miles down the road to compete in the Atlantic-10 with the Dukes.
She is the first Pitt women's basketball transfer to land anywhere after entering the portal. Forwards in All-ACC Liatu King and Rapuluchi Ayodele, as well as guard Jasmine Timmerson, still haven't found their new school yet.
The Panthers lost almost all of their forward production from last season, as Jala Jordan graduated, along with Hutcherson, King and Ayodele departing the program for the transfer portal.
Pitt added Clemson transfer forward MaKayla Elmore, but only have her, sophomore Lauren Rust and incoming freshman Kiara Williams as bigs on the roster.
Expect Verdi to continue searching for another post player throughout the offseason to add height and strenght down low for the Panthers.
