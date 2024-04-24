Pitt Football Contacts FCS DL Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt football is looking to rebuild its defensive line following the end of spring practices and they contacted a transfer from the FCS.
Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Brandon Lane told Allen Trieu of 247Sports that Pitt is one of many schools in for his services.
He has taken a visit to Washington, has visits this week with rival West Virginia and Michigan State and will take one soon to Kentucky.
28 schools in total have come in to sign the highly touted defensive tackle. This includes ACC schools in Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and NC State, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Michigan, UCLA, and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in Cincinnati, Colorado and Houston, SEC schools in Oklahoma and Texas A&M, Mountain West schools in Colorado State, Fresno State and Hawaii, as well as Arkansa State, Temple, UConn, UNLV, Washington State and Western Kentucky.
Lane spent his first season with South Dakota State, playing in three games and making a tackle, while preserving his redshirt.
He then transferred to Stephen F. Austin, where he played in seven games, making 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 2022. He improved his production in 11 games last season, making 44 tackles (16 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Pitt has seen many players leave following the end of last season. Three defensive tackles gradauted in Devin Danielson, Tyler Bentley and David Green, while Deandre Jules transferred to South Carolina.
The defensive tackles Pitt has left include sixth year Bam Brima, redshirt juniors Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, redshirt sophomores Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, redshirt freshman Isaiah Neal and freshmen Jahsear Whittington and Francis Brewu.
Pitt has contacted defensive linemen so far in the transfer portal following spring practices, but all were defensive ends.
