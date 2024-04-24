Pitt Football Contacts Clemson Transfer OT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to work to land talented transfers into the program and contacted a offensive tackle recently.
Clemson offensive tackle Zechariah "Zack" Owens is the player the Panthers have contacted, joining over 35 schools who are vying for his services, including a number of Power Five schools. ACC schools in NC State, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Michigan State, USC and Washington, Big 12 schools in Colorado, UCF and West Virginia, SEC schools in Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Owens played two games and saw 13 snaps as a freshman last season, redshirting last season. He has four years of eligibility.
He came to Clemson as a consensus four-star, hailing from Covington, Ga. and played for Eagle's Landing Christian Academy. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 264 recruit overall, No. 21 at offensive tackle and No. 24 in Georgia in his class, respectively.
Pitt has lost only one offensive tackle to the transfer portal, as Trey Andersen landed back home at Utah State. They did lose three starters from last season, as both guard Blake Zubovic and center Jake Kradel graduated and tackle Matt Goncalves declared for the NFL Draft.
If Owens did chose to commit to Pitt, that would make it two transfers they got from Clemson, along with fellow redshirt freshman in defensive end David Ojiegbe.
The Panthers haven't landed a transfer from the portal following the end of spring practices, but have offered five different players and contacted some wide receivers. The only offensive player they have offered is wide receiver Jacob Bostick from Iowa.
