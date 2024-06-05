Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt OL Named All-UFL Selection

Former Pitt Panthers lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith was the best at his position in the UFL this year.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 19, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Qadree Ollison (37) and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (55) celebrate a touchdown by Ollison against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith has been playing in the UFL instead of attending Organized Team Activities in the NFL but he's been making the most of his professional football career nevertheless.

Jones-Smith, an anchor of some strong Pitt lines during his time with the Panthers, brought his talents to the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL and did more of the same. And those efforts led to him earning a first-team All-UFL honors as a tackle.

Jones-Smith signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and bounced around between Miami, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Baltimore, appearing in six total games split evenly between the Ravens and Raiders. In between stints with the Battlehawks, he spent the 2023 season on the Washington Commanders' practice squad.

Jones arrived at Pitt as a three-star recruit by way of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, a short drive from his hometown of Camden, New Jersey. He made 33 appearances and 13 starts over the course of his career, including nine his senior year, when he blocked for current Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett in his coming out party - a 24-14 upset of then-No. 2 Miami in Pittsburgh. 

Now another opportunity at the highest level of professional football could be coming for Jones-Smith after a strong season in the UFL.

Stephen Thompson

