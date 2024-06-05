Pitt Women's Basketball Adds Serbian Wing Jovana Spasovski
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to add to their women's basketball roster this offseason as they secured the services of a Serbian wing.
Jovana Spasovski announced her commitment to the Panthers on her Instagram, where she thanked head coach Tory Verdi for believing in her and giving her the opportunity to join the program.
"Thrilled to share that I've officially committed to University of Pittsburgh!!! 💛💙," Spasovski wrote in her post. "I'm endlessly grateful for the support of my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me getting where I am now! Thank you to Coach Tory Verdi and his team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity!Ббум🙏🏻 idemoooo#committed#pitsbourgh"
Spasovski hails from the capital city of Serbia, Belgrade and played last season for Akson Ilirija in Slovenia.
She played in 23 games, averaging 22.4 minutes, 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists per game, respectively. She also shot 45.3% from the floor, 21.1% from 3-point range and 78.9% from the foul line.
Spasovski also played for the Serbian National Team at the FIBA U20 Women's European Championship last summer in the Lithuaninan cities of Klaipeda and Vilnius.
She helped her nation finish in fourth place and played in all seven games during the Tournament. She averaged 23.1 minutes, 8.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 41.1% from the field and 64.3% from the foul line.
Spasovski loves to shoot from anywhere on the floor, showing no fear, regardless of who is guarding her. Standing at 6-foot, she plays generally at shooting guard or small forward and is a strong rebounder for her size.
She is the sixth player to join the Panthers this offseason, as head coach Tory Verdi looks to improve the program heading into his second season at the helm.
The other additions include guards in Amiya Jenkins and Brooklynn Miles from Kentucky and Mikayla Johnson from Colorado, plus forwards in Khadija Faye from Texas and Makayla Elmore from Clemson.
She is also one of four international players on the Panthers, which includes forwards Lauren Rust from Canada, Ioanna Chatzileonti from Greece and Faye from Senegal.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Holds One of Easiest 2024 Schedules
- Pitt QB Room Have Signs of Bright Future
- Pitt's Bub Carrington Inches Closer to Lottery Pick
- Pitt Football Offers Talented Local DB
- Pitt Football Adds Delaware to Future Schedule
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt