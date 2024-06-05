Pitt Football Holds One of Easiest 2024 Schedules
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers normallly have one of the hardest schedules in the country, but this upcoming season may serve as a anomaly comapred to previous ones.
The ESPN FPI Index, or the college football power index, looks at the strength of schedule of all teams and Pitt ranked No. 10 easiest amongst all Power Four schools.
The Panthers had an average opponent FPI rank of 52.3, with six teams above it and five teams below it. Youngstown State, who are an FCS program, don't receive a ranking. The Panthers themselves have a ranking of No. 53.
Pitt starts out their season against Kent State, who the FPI Index ranks as the worst FBS team at No. 134. Kent State finished last season 1-11 and 0-8 in the MAC.
They'll then take on Cincinnati, who had a poor 2023 season, finishing like Pitt with a 3-9 record, but 1-8 in conference play in their first season in the Big 12 after moving from the American. They hold a No. 65 ranking, fourth lowest on Pitt's schedule.
Pitt will then battle rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home, who hold a No. 35 ranking after having a surprising 9-4 record last season.
The best ACC teams Pitt will play come in Clemson (15) at home, plus both Louisville (21) and SMU (25) on the road. SMU is in its first season in the conference after joining from the American.
The other teams fall outside of that top 25, with only two more in the top 50 in ACC newcomer Cal (43) at home and North Carolina (42) on the road.
Home games against Syracuse (70) and Virginia (72), plus the season finale against Boston College (58) round out the rest of the schedule.
The lack of a great non-conference opponent, despite the great rivalry games, is a part of why the schedule is not as tough as it normally is for Pitt.
When they played nationally ranked teams like Penn State for four seasons from 2016-19, Oklahoma State in 2016 and 2017, UCF in 2018 and 2019, as well as Notre Dame in 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2023, these games end up making for a tougher schedule.
The ACC, as well, looks less strong than normal. A game at home at Clemson would normally serve as the toughest game on the schedule, but with the odd transfer business from head coach Dabo Sweeney and an 8-4 record last season, the program might not continue as the top for much longer.
Syracuse, Virginia and Boston College are also going through transitional periods, with Syracuse and Boston College hiring new head coaches this offseason, plus Virginia looking to grow under Tony Elliott.
North Carolina and Louisville will look to find a new signal caller after Drake Maye departed for the NFL draft and Jack Plummer graduated, respectively. Cal and SMU are new to the ACC and will have to adjust to playing in a new conference.
Pitt had a terrible 3-9 record last season, their worst in 25 seasons since 1998, when they went 2-9. A weaker schedule might serve as the catalyst for Pitt to get back to winning ways in 2024.
