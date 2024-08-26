Pitt Names Both QBs Starters vs. Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers named two starting quarterbacks for the season opener against Kent State on Aug. 31.
The Pitt depth chart came out and it shows both redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein as the starting quarterbacks against Kent State.
Yarnell was the starter at the end of spring camp, but Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi sees both quarterbacks as starters. No quarterback is set to start against the Golden Flashes and practice this week will determine it.
Yarnell came out of f Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the Class of 2021, redshirting his freshman season. He has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in the season.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale against Boston College. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown as well in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
Holstein came from Alabama as a transfer this offseason. He redshirted in 2023 and came out of Zachary High School in Zachary, La. as a four-star.
The two will continue to battle it out for the starting job throughout the season. Narduzzi and offesnive coordinator will continue to discuss decisions prior to each week before they make a true decision.
Pitt will face Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7 and then West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14 following Kent State.
