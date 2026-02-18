Pitt Schedules Another 2027 Florida WR Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled another 2027 Florida wide receiver for an official visit. Spanish River wideout Jayden Elder announced on Feb. 16 that his official visit is set for May 28-30.

This will be Elder's first official visit, and he is the fifth recruit to schedule his visit for May 28-30. The other four prospects are Noah Nixon and Pitt commits Tyler Reid, Kevin Verpaele and Jacob Thomas.

I will be in Pittsburgh from May 28-30 for my first official visit !! #H2P pic.twitter.com/31mY5ZbkrJ — Jayden Elder (@jayden2elder) February 16, 2026

Elder does not have a star rating from any of the main recruiting sites, but he did have an impressive junior season in 2025. According to his X profile , Elder tallied 45 receptions for 988 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Elder listed Pitt in his top 10 schools on Feb. 5, and the Panthers were one of just two Power 4 programs to make this list. The other was ACC foe Louisville. The other smaller schools to make the list were Tulane, USF, Jacksonville State, FAU, Miami (Ohio), Appalachian State, Georgia State, Liberty, FIU and East Carolina.

Spanish River's Jayden Elder with a picture perfect over the shoulder catch for a score during a 28-20 district-deciding victory against Boca Raton on Oct. 24, 2025. | Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)

RB Tyler Reid , St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit QB Kevin Verpaele , Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit WR Jacob Thomas , Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit OL Noah Nixon , Buford (Buford, Ga.)

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea , Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Pitt Continues to Target Offense

Pitt is implementing an interesting recruiting strategy. So far, every recruit who has scheduled an official visit plays offense and four of those players are from Florida. The only prospect from Pennsylvania is Central Catholic offensive lineman Jon Sassic, and he is one of three offensive linemen to schedule a summer visit.

As for the wide receiver room, the Panthers took a hit there this offseason when leading receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Deuce Spann ran out of eligibility, and Kenny Johnson, Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson entered the transfer portal.

However, Pitt did Western Carolina receiver Malik Knight and true freshmen Bryan Hamilton, Dylan Wester, Demetrice McCray and Rodney Dunbar. The Panthers also retained starter Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, redshirt senior Censere Lee and second-year wideouts Bryce Yates, Tony Kinsler and Cam Sapp. Plus walk-ons Benny Haselrig, Amah Agwu and Jake Sassic.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt