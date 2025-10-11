Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Shades Florida State's Offensive Line After Upset Win
The year 2025 has been a rollercoaster for Pitt fans, who've watched their team start 2–0, lose to West Virginia and Louisville, and look night-and-day different after a quarterback change.
On Saturday, the Panthers put a bow on their in-season image makeover, going to Tallahassee and downing No. 25 Florida State 34–31 in a shootout. Pitt may have given up five sacks against the Seminoles' two during the game, but the Panthers' overall performance in the trenches had coach Pat Narduzzi chirping after it.
"I guess they're pretty damn good," Narduzzi said via Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after alleging that the Seminoles dissed Pitt's offensive line pregame. "I'll take them any day. I'll take them over that O-line for sure."
For Florida State, the loss continued a protracted derailment since the team peaked at No. 7 in the AP poll on Sept. 14. In the last three weeks, the Seminoles have lost to Virginia, No. 3 Miami and the Panthers in succession.
Next up for Pitt: a trip to Syracuse to meet an old rival.
