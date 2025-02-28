Hybrid LB Reilarean Phillips Discusses Pitt
Reilarean Phillips announced on Monday that he’s lined up an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for June 12-14.
It was one of two athletic hybrid linebackers out of Texas in the Pitt news feed this week, Phillips setting up a trip to Pittsburgh on Monday followed by Bryson Castile, a rising senior out of Arlington, earning an offer from the Panthers on Tuesday. (Click here for our interview with Castile).
Phillips competes in the top Texas division (6A) in the Houston area, putting together 53 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and he scored six touchdowns (five on offense, one defensive score).
So far, he’s picked up offers from Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pitt, SMU, Washington State, and others.
Inside the Panthers connected with Phillips on Thursday night to learn more.
Tell me about your background. Did you play defensive back before transitioning to linebacker? That often seems to be the case with hybrid linebackers with the type of speed you have.
"I started playing football when I was four. Really, when I started playing, I started out at safety. And then once I got to high school, my head coach was like, ‘Oh, I'm going to bring you down to the box,’ because of the way I can tackle.
“So, shout out to Coard (Shea Rodriguez).Coach Rod is the one that put me in the position. And with the way my body grows, my body is developing, yeah, he made the right decision…I played safety as well."
The trip to Pitt you've lined up, will that be your first time in Pittsburgh?
"Yes it will."
Tell me about what led to you setting up that visit. Obviously, you have some interest in Pitt.
"I definitely have interest. Coach (Randy) Bates, our relationship is great. I talk to him, like, every day. A lot of Hall-of-Fame (players) went through there, and they produce great talent in the NFL. So, that’s what really made me set up a visit with them."
What are your thoughts on Coach Bates?
“Coach Bates, he's a great guy. He keeps it real with me. And that's really all I've been in contact with."
What are some of the other schools you have an interest in?
"It's Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State."
When you get up to Pitt, what are some things you're hoping to see and do?
"I would like to see the city out there and just have a good time with that. I would like to see them practice and things like that."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Kenny Picket Reminisces on ACC Championship
- Pitt's Dan Marino Addresses Missed Super Bowls with Steelers
- Pitt Panthers Recruiting Notebook: TE Splash, WR Reports
- Pitt Football DB Commit Announces Official Visit
- 3-Star WR Places Pitt Football in Top Schools
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt