3-Star WR Places Pitt Football in Top Schools
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have built relationships with recruits across the country, and have progressed along with one recruit, who sees them as a potential home for the future.
Petyon Zachary, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his top six schools, which included Pitt, SEC schools in Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee, plus Indiana and UNLV.
Zachary plays as a wide receiver for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga. and had a sensational junior year in 2024. He made 77 catches for 969 yards, 12.6 yards per reception, for 10 touchdowns, while also having 178 punt return yards for 1,176 all-purpose yards.
He stands at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds and possesses great speed, blowing past defensive backs with ease for big-time catches. He also changes directions easily and moves well for a wide receiver that would thrive in Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell's fast paced, spread out attack.
Zachary also holds Power 4 offers from Louisville and UCF, Big Ten schools in Maryland and Purdue and SEC schools in Missouri, Tennessee.
He also has FBS offers from American Athletic schools in Memphis, Tulane, UAB and USF, Conference USA schools in Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, MAC schools in Akron and Western Michigan, Sun Belt schools in Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, plus FCS offers in Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech.
Zachary is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 167 wide receiver and No. 85 recruit in Georgia, On3 ranking him No. 155 at his position and No. 109 in the state, while ESPN just has him as a three-star.
The Panthers have two commitments in the Class of 2026 so far, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star defensive back Isaac Pattersonfrom Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
Pitt also is hosting five wide receivers on official visits, including Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburgh, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla., Nyqir Helton Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J. and Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss.
