Pitt Football DB Commit Announces Official Visit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in many recruits this summer, including those who have committed their future to the program.
Isaac Patterson, who committed to Pitt back on Feb. 21, announced that he will make his official visit to the program, June 12-14, the second weekend of the month.
Patterson plays for Westerville High School in Westerville, Ohio, just outside of Columbus and had an excellent junior season in 2024.
He made 52 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception as a defensive back, while making 21 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver on offense and finished with 813 all-purpose yards with his work as a returner.
Patterson earned numerous accolades for his play, including First Team All-District, Second Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State.
He holds offers from MAC schools in Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Toledo and FCS schools in Bucknell, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky and Penn.
247Sports is the only recruiting site that has rated him so far, making him a three-star and ranking him the No. 85 safety and No. 62 recruit in Ohio in the Class of 2026.
Patterson visited Pitt for their Junior Day on Jan. 18, watching the basketball team lose a close contest with Clemson, 78-75 in overtime at the Petersen Events Center. He also viewed the practice facility, UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side Flats.
Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac and associate head coach/safeties coach Cory Sanders made the offer to him that day.
Patterson will come back to Pitt for a spring practice on March 22, with Sanders making the invite.
One of the things that stood out most to Patterson about Pitt was its great NFL pipeline, with 10 Hall of Famers and many standouts at the professional level.
"Really, it's the culture and the talent. Coach (Cory) Sanders and Coach (Archie) Collins, they do a great job," Patterson said. "They produce insane NFL talent year after year, and it'd be a great thing to be a part of. It's why I keep coming back. I've been there, I think, three times in the past, coming up on my fourth now."
Pitt has two commitments in the Class of 2026, along with three-star quarterback Angelo Renda, who plays for Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
Patterson is also one of two defensive backs in the Class of 2026 making their official visit to Pitt, along with three-star Marcus Jennings from Cass Technical High School in Detroit.
