Coach Bronowski Making Strong Impression on Pitt Prospects
Recently, it’s been clear that Pitt Panthers assistant coach Jacob Bronowski is making a big impact across the board as a recruiter.
Inside the Panthers will take you through some of the feedback on the record through recent interviews with prospects.
TE Adam Land
Promising tight end Adam Land expressed appreciation for the time the young assistant coach has invested in building a connection.
"I've been in touch with Coach (Jacob Bronowski) the most, and he's awesome,” Land said. “He came down about probably a month ago now just to see me on his recruitment trips. And I really enjoyed it.
“He talked to me and my family. We talked about the school, the program, how players get around, all the living situation, everything. So, he went into good depth with that, and I'm really looking forward to getting up to it in June."
Land dug further into the details about why Bronowski stands out to him.
"I would say that he's a young guy, obviously, so that can help sometimes…connection-wise,” Land said. “He's super easy to talk to. When he talks, he seems genuine. He seems that he's passionate and that's always something good to look for in a coach, somebody who's passionate about the game and about their players, specifically. To make them better.
“He gives off that vibe where he is there to make (improvement) not just with himself but also all of his players. I really like that about him."
When asked to sum up the reason the Pitt Panthers are a serious contender, Land first pointed at his potential future position coach.
"The main reason right now is I love Coach Bro and I love our relationship,” Land said. “It's really, really strong and I would say attention-wise, they always seem on top of their game. Their recruiting, just giving me talks, they'll send me texts all the time. I like when coaches text me from a program. That makes me feel like I am wanted.
“So, obviously, I always put those schools that make me feel wanted over the ones that don't…I really just enjoyed the coaches always texting me and stuff, make me feel wanted."
QB Angelo Renda
Angelo Renda will be one of the most important members of the Pitt Panthers 2026 class.
When Inside the Panthers inquired what sealed the deal with the Texas varsity passer, two coaches were named, including Coach Bronowski.
“I think the main reason was Coach Bell and Coach Jacob Bronowski came to my house, and I was talking to them on the phone since they'd offered me and recruited me,” Renda said. “I think after that talk, I prayed about it and it was just in my heart to just commit to Pitt.”
LB Bryson Castile
As he’s very active in Texas, a crucial state on Pitt’s recruiting map, Coach Bronowski has been involved with a few linebackers, including Bryson Castile who earned an offer last month.
“Coach (Jacob) Bronowski, I talked to him for about a week before he offered me,” Castile said. “He got to know me. We just texted back and forth, and he really got to know me before he offered me. I really do appreciate that.
“Coach Bronowski, he's a big family guy. I know with a coach like that, you can trust him more. I feel more of a sense of trust with him. And I think really highly of Pitt. I want to get out there. Yes, sir.”
Punter Michael Bukauskas
Next month, one of the very best punters in the country will visit Pitt.
Michael Bukauskas wasn’t asked specifically about the coaching staff, but Coach Bronowski came up in the conversation.
“When Coach (Jacob) Bronowski came to visit me back in Texas, I immediately knew that Pitt would be a top choice for me, not only because of my ties with the city, but also through my conversations with Coach Bronowski,” Bukauskas said.
“He is someone who can definitely help develop me as a specialist and that is something that I value immensely when pursuing a program and school. Not to mention potentially having the opportunity to play at Acrisure would be a childhood dream come true.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Two 4-Star Running Backs Visiting Pitt
- Pitt Star Shares Connection With Miami HC
- Pitt Football Makes Top Schools for 2026 4-Star DB
- Pitt's Justin Champagnie Addresses Contract with Wizards
- Sophomore Trio Visiting Pitt Following 2027 Commitments
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt