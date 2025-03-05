Elite Punter With Local Ties Sets Pitt Visit
From Michigan and Ohio to Georgia and Florida to Texas and beyond, recruits from all over the map continue to coordinate campus visits with the Pitt Panthers. That includes a recent and unique addition worth highlighting. It was blue-chip punter Michael Bukauskas setting up a date in Pittsburgh of April 5.
Experts consider the Texan to be one of the very best 2026-class kickers from coast to coast.
Inside the Panthers asked Bukauskas to explain why he’s eager to make the long trip to Pennsylvania and back spanning nearly 2,500 miles. It’s safe to say he may be more excited than most on the visitor list.
“The Bukauskas family bleeds black and gold,” Bukauskas said on Tuesday. “Not only are we diehard Pittsburgh fans, but it’s where my family’s heritage is rooted.
“My great grandfather worked for Continental Can. My great grandmother owned her own ice cream shop there, and my Pap grew up in the Whitehall area and attended Pitt to start his college education."
“I have visited countless times, and to our family, Pittsburgh is home.”
Echoing strong reviews from multiple prospects in recent weeks, Bukauskas is very keen on his main contact from the ACC squad.
“When Coach (Jacob) Bronowski came to visit me back in Texas, I immediately knew that Pitt would be a top choice for me, not only because of my ties with the city, but also through my conversations with Coach Bronowski,” Bukauskas said.
The trip to Pittsburgh will be the last of three college trips between now and April 5.
Bukauskas will travel from his home in Prosper, Texas, to Arkansas on Saturday, March 8. On the following Friday (Mar. 14), he’ll hit Missouri.
Back in November, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising senior got top marks from Kohl’s Kicking, arguably the very best brand in the world of kicking, punting, and long snapping..
“After putting on “a show” (for Kohl’s staff) at camp, I’m very excited and blessed to announce I have received a 5-Star rating and re-ranked as #4 in the nation!!” Bukauskas tweeted on Nov. 4.
Alongside that announcement, Bukauskas stated on social media that he’d put together top-tier scores at another major specialist event.
“Bukauskas recently competed at the Fall Ranking Event in (October) of 2024 and put on a show. His kickoff score of 114.45 and punt score of 115.95 were at the D-I level. He also scored 11-of-15 points on field goals,” the Kohl’s report read, per Bukauskas.
He’s a tall, athletic prospect with a very bright future ahead of him. After attending Missouri’s Junior Day in January, he looks ahead to a new slate of campus visits.
It sounds like his family’s long-standing connection to Pittsburgh could play a significant role here.
