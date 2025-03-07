Two 4-Star Running Backs Visiting Pitt
PITTSBURGH — With official visit dates stacking up and spring unofficial visits being announced frequently for the Pitt Panthers, a pair of running backs come into the spotlight.
Let’s look at two Composite four-star ‘backs set to be in Pittsburgh in June.
Kory Amachree
- From: Hamlett (Mich) High School
- Size: 6-0, 210
- Rank: No. 364 overall nationally (247Sports Composite)
- Notable offers: Duke, Pitt, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Amachree checks all the boxes on paper not only through his on-field production but also across the intangibles, too.
Kory Amachree rushed for over 1,100 yards with 18 touchdowns and just shy of 1,400 all-purpose yards last year as a junior. The cited intangible numbers include a 3.98 GPA and a sub-11-second 100-meter sprint.
At 6-foot and in the 200-pound ballpark prior to his senior year on varsity, Amachree will be built for a high workload, a feature back physical makeup.
“Obviously, he’s built. Not a lot of humans at 6-foot and 225 or whatever and can run as fast as he is,” Haslett coach Brad Thomas said in a news segment to WLNS 6 News. “He works really hard. He wants that. You come over and pull him out for a couple snaps and he’s, ‘Coach, I’m ready to go. I want to help the team.’ (Laughs). He wants the ball in his hands and you see him, we had a big defensive play and he’s the first guy off the sideline to run and congratulate guys on Friday. So, he’s into the game and he’s just a competitor.”
Amachree is set for an official visit at Pitt on June 14-16.
Damon Ferguson
- From: Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill Academy
- Size: 5-11, 190
- Rank: #363 overall nationally (247Sports Composite)
Notable offers: Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pitt, Wisconsin
Damon Feguson, also known as Damon ‘Nuddle’ Ferguson, is categorized by some as an ‘athlete,’ which can be seen as an asset as a prospect, opening the door to other options at the next level.
It also speaks to his versatility. Last season as a junior, The Baltimore standout rushed for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns in only nine games, averaging over 12 yards per carry. (That’s right, TWELVE YARDS per carry).
Including his 133 receiving yards and some return and interception return yards, Ferguson finished well over the 1,500 all-purpose yards mark in just nine games as a junior, per MaxPreps.
Defensively, Ferguson put together 25 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups in 2024, again, across just nine games.
All in all, it was a prime performer who averaged nearly two touchdowns per game, nearly 13 yards out of the backfield, and an interception in one out of every three contests. Those are big-time numbers, and that’s why Ferguson has four-stars next to his name via some networks.
Also listed by his name in his Twitter profile are a 100-meters time of 10.89, 21.78 in the 200 meters, and 47.76 in the 400. Ferguson is a First Team All-State selection.
He’ll take an official visit to Pitt on the weekend of June 5-7, which is shaping up to be a major recruiting event for the Panthers.
