2023 WR Zion Folwer Recommits to Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have beat the buzzer and made their 2023 recruiting class just a bit stronger house before the first signing day of this recruiting cycle.

Zion Fowler, a three-star wide receiver in the class of 2023 who had previously decommitted from Pitt, has come full circle to re-pledge himself to the Panthers.

Fowler committed to Pitt as a junior in October of last year. Then Power 5 programs like Syracuse, Louisville, Duke, Michigan State and Nebraska came knocking the following winter and spring and he abandoned his verbal pledge to the Panthers to explore his options. One month later, Fowler is a Pitt commit once again and is expected to sign his NLI on this week's Signing Day.

The readdition of Fowler brings the Panthers' 2023 class to 20 total members - 18 high school recruits and two transfers. The 6'1, 185-pound Fowler is the no. 99 wideout and no. 11 player from New Jersey in the class.

