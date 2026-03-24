Pitt Cracks Top 6 Schools for 4-Star Georgia CB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made Savanah, Ga., four-star cornerback Emerson Lewis' top-six schools, Rivals' Chad Simmons reported on March 23.

The five other schools Lewis is considering are Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Lewis has 25 offers according to Rivals, and reportedly told Simmons that consistent communication from those six programs helped form his list.

Lewis notably left out several top programs like Indiana and Alabama from his list of top schools.

As a junior at Calvary Day, Lewis put up 53 tackles, five for a loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups, a blocked field goal and a blocked punt. Lewis helped Calvary Day reach the GHSA Class Private championship game with a 12-2 record.

Lewis is listed as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and Rivals. ESPN has Lewis as a three-star recruit.

The 247Sports Composite favors Lewis slightly more than the Rivals Industry Ranking. The composite lists Lewis as the No. 34 out of Georgia, the No. 36 corner in the class and the No. 305 player overall. The Industry Ranking has him as the No. 44 player from "The Peach State," the No. 42 corner and the No. 388 player in the nation.

Junior SZN Highlights



Tkls 53 Solo 23

TFL 5

INT 3

PD 6

Blk Pnt 1

Blk FG 1



🎥 https://t.co/Hick05JWgw 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1TxNGqwbzz — Emerson “Em” Lewis (@PoodaLewis) December 28, 2025

Pitt officially offered Lewis a scholarship on Feb. 4, and he told Simmons that he is in the process of scheduling official visits with the schools he's interested in. He added that he remains in contact with schools outside of his top six.

“I want to get a feel for all of the schools,” Lewis told Simmons. “At the end of the day, it’s about finding that home feeling.”

Lewis also told Simmons that it's important that he finds a school where he can play early in his career, and he will make his decision after he takes his official visits.

Pitt appears to have some work to do, however. Lewis has yet to schedule an official visit with the Panthers, and he told Simmons that Kentucky has "the overall edge right now" in his recruitment.

Playing early as a cornerback and being successful at it, too, is a real possibility at Pitt. Just look no further than Shawn Lee Jr., who was an On3 All-American as a true freshman and allowed just 5.5 yards per game.

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shawn Lee Jr. (28) scores a touchdown on an intercepted pass by Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Pitt's Class of 2027 Commits

QB Kevin Verpaele, Merrit Island (Merrit Island, Fla.) — Four-star

RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Three-star

WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Three-star

IOL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Three-star

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