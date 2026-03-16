Three-Star Georgia LB Sets Official Visit to Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 three-star linebacker Joshua Echols has scheduled an official visit with Pitt for June 18-20, he told Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Echols visited Pitt's spring practice on March 6 and told Bresinger how impressed he was with the program.

“I really left Pitt today with greater knowledge of how they do things and the expectations of the program," he said. "They have great facilities, great coaches and a contagious competitive energy throughout the program."

Pitt football once again has a growing list of prospects from Georgia that are setting official visits.



The latest 2027 prospect to do so is three-star LB @JoshEchols4, he tells PSN.



More on when he’ll visit & his thoughts on Pitt after a recent visit⬇️https://t.co/UorbbpV7ay — Nathan Breisinger (@NateBreisinger) March 16, 2026

Echols stands at 6-foot, 210 pounds and hails from Buford, Ga. His high school teammate, offensive lineman Noah Nixon, will also visit Pitt from May 28-30.

Echols played a large part in Buford's 15-0 6A state championship season after recording 99 total tackles, 12 for a loss, four sacks, an interception and a pass breakup last season, according to MaxPreps. By the same metric, Buford is ranked as the No. 1 high school team in the nation.

Pitt re-offered Echols a scholarship when new tight ends coach Brent Davis went to visit him in January.

Echols is rated as a three-star by ESPN and Rivals. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Echols is seen as an underrated prospect, coming in as the No. 112 player from Georgia, the No. 79 linebacker in the class and the No. 1027 player overall.

Echols currently holds offers from other Power 4 programs like West Virginia, Ole Miss, Wake Forrest, Auburn, Arkansas, Louisville, Texas, Maryland and Missouri. He has also scheduled official visits with West Virginia for May 29-31, Louisville for June 5-7 and Wake Forrest for June 12-14.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

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