Three-Star Georgia LB Sets Official Visit to Pitt
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 three-star linebacker Joshua Echols has scheduled an official visit with Pitt for June 18-20, he told Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Echols visited Pitt's spring practice on March 6 and told Bresinger how impressed he was with the program.
“I really left Pitt today with greater knowledge of how they do things and the expectations of the program," he said. "They have great facilities, great coaches and a contagious competitive energy throughout the program."
Echols stands at 6-foot, 210 pounds and hails from Buford, Ga. His high school teammate, offensive lineman Noah Nixon, will also visit Pitt from May 28-30.
Echols played a large part in Buford's 15-0 6A state championship season after recording 99 total tackles, 12 for a loss, four sacks, an interception and a pass breakup last season, according to MaxPreps. By the same metric, Buford is ranked as the No. 1 high school team in the nation.
Pitt re-offered Echols a scholarship when new tight ends coach Brent Davis went to visit him in January.
Echols is rated as a three-star by ESPN and Rivals. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Echols is seen as an underrated prospect, coming in as the No. 112 player from Georgia, the No. 79 linebacker in the class and the No. 1027 player overall.
Echols currently holds offers from other Power 4 programs like West Virginia, Ole Miss, Wake Forrest, Auburn, Arkansas, Louisville, Texas, Maryland and Missouri. He has also scheduled official visits with West Virginia for May 29-31, Louisville for June 5-7 and Wake Forrest for June 12-14.
Pitt Summer Visits
May 28-30
- WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
- OL Jajuan Graham, Tucker (Tucker, Ga.)
- DL Carter Napier, Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
June 11-13
- OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
- LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
- DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
June 18-20
- OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)
- DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)
- DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)
- LB Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- LB Joshua Echols, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.