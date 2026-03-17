Pitt Schedules Official Visit With 3-Star Edge Rusher
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PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with 2027 Youngstown, Ohio three-star edge rusher Dominic Letlow for June 11-13, he announced on March 16.
Letlow is the first edge rusher to schedule an official visit with the Panthers for this summer. He is also just the fifth recruit to visit Pitt from June 11-13.
He will be accompanied by Pitt commit Colin Urrea and defensive prospects Jaden Bibbs, Davon Smith, and Jeremiah Proctor.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Letlow recorded 70 tackles, 24 for a loss, nine sacks, six batted passes, and forced one fumble in just seven games in Cardinal Mooney's 10-3 season that led to a postseason berth in the OHSAA Division V Final Four state semifinals.
Letlow is only rated as a three-star by Rivals, which has him as the No. 49 player from Ohio, the No. 109 edge rusher in the class and the No. 1173 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Letlow received his offer from Pitt in October and has scheduled only one other official visit so far, which is with Louisville for May 29-31. According to Rivals, Letlow has taken unofficial visits to Pitt on March 2 and Nov. 29.
Letlow currently holds offers from notable programs like West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, USF, Liberty, Toledo and Miami (Ohio). Rivals give Pitt an 82.1% to eventually land Letlow.
Pitt Summer Visits
May 28-30
- WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
- OL Jajuan Graham, Tucker (Tucker, Ga.)
- DL Carter Napier, Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
June 11-13
- OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
- LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
- DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
- EDGE Dominic Letlow, Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, Ohio)
June 18-20
- OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)
- DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)
- DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)
- LB Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- LB Joshua Echols, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
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Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.