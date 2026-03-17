Pitt Schedules Official Visit With 3-Star Edge Rusher

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with 2027 Youngstown, Ohio three-star edge rusher Dominic Letlow for June 11-13, he announced on March 16.

Letlow is the first edge rusher to schedule an official visit with the Panthers for this summer. He is also just the fifth recruit to visit Pitt from June 11-13.

He will be accompanied by Pitt commit Colin Urrea and defensive prospects Jaden Bibbs, Davon Smith, and Jeremiah Proctor.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Letlow recorded 70 tackles, 24 for a loss, nine sacks, six batted passes, and forced one fumble in just seven games in Cardinal Mooney's 10-3 season that led to a postseason berth in the OHSAA Division V Final Four state semifinals.

Letlow is only rated as a three-star by Rivals, which has him as the No. 49 player from Ohio, the No. 109 edge rusher in the class and the No. 1173 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Full season (7 games played)

Stats:

70 tackles

9 sacks

6 PBU

24 TFL’s

1 FFhttps://t.co/6q8PzyAVl6 — Dominic Letlow (@DominicLetlow) December 1, 2025

Letlow received his offer from Pitt in October and has scheduled only one other official visit so far, which is with Louisville for May 29-31. According to Rivals, Letlow has taken unofficial visits to Pitt on March 2 and Nov. 29.

Letlow currently holds offers from notable programs like West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, USF, Liberty, Toledo and Miami (Ohio). Rivals give Pitt an 82.1% to eventually land Letlow.

Pitt Summer Visits

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

EDGE Dominic Letlow, Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, Ohio)

June 18-20

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