Pitt QB Commit Talks Upcoming Visit, Kade Bell, New Pledges
At long last, Angelo Renda is finally visiting the Pitt Panthers, the ACC program he committed to back in January.
On Wednesday, the 2026 quarterback out of Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll announced plans to travel to Pittsburgh this weekend for a Saturday visit.
Last night, Inside the Panthers caught up with Renda to discuss the string of commitments, coach Kade Bell, and more.
Pitt landed multiple commitments since we last spoke. Let's start with Dylan Wester.
“He's a burner.
"Yeah, Dylan, Coach Bell sent me his film once he committed. Seeing his film, watching the tape, it's going to be fun to have some explosive plays with him. I mean, he's a great player.
“I understand exactly why Pitt was so high on him. I mean, you see him on his film, he's a burner. I don't know exactly what he runs in track, but I'm sure it's a fast time for sure. You can see it on the film and I'm excited to air it out with him on the football field.
“I'll meet him in the next couple of months. We've been texting on Instagram and everything like that, and building a relationship.”
How about those two safety commits, Isaac Patterson and Marcus Jennings?
"Those two DBs that committed, great football players, obviously. Cach ‘Duz is a defensive guy, so I'm sure he's really excited to get those guys on his side of the ball. It’s going to be fun to battle it out with them in spring ball come this time next year."
You must be super excited to get up to Pitt for your first time. Tell me about that.
“Yeah, I'm really excited to get up there and see how, how everything's run, how the practices are, how the meetings go. I talked to Coach (Kade) Bell a little bit this week and it's going to be a blast. Can't wait.
“I'll be up there, flying on Friday and then I'll check it out Friday night and then head to practice on Saturday, and then just hang out with the coaches, take a tour and everything, and I can't wait. It's going to be fun.”
Kade Bell's offense, it's about throwing the ball around at tempo, spreading it out, all kinds of unique looks, interesting bunch formation, putting the defensive in a bind, lots of spread. It seems similar to your offense at Southlake Carroll. Is that right?
“We run kind of the same type of offense as Coach Bell. Coach Bell's is a little more vertical base, which is awesome, but we're both fast tempo offenses and that kind of fits my scheme.
“I really love what Coach Bell's been doing for the past three, four years…and now he's just signed a big contract up at Pitt, which is very well deserving, looking at all of his stats.
“I’m just really excited to be a part of that offense and learn under him, and take as much information as I can, and at the end of the day, we want to win some games."
He's a younger guy, seems like a fun guy to play for. Is that something that stuck out to you?
“Yeah, Coach Bell is a great guy. I mean, me and him kind of have the same personality. We both play NCAA, so we've been talking about that, who, who's going to win. I’m a little younger than him, so I think I have that advantage. (Laughs).
“A guy like Coach Bell, I mean, who doesn't want to play for him? He's got great energy. The first time I met Coach Bell, first thing that I noticed was his energy and his tone and how he carried himself.
“That's just the guy I want to play for because they are going to continue to build our relationships and I'm really excited about that.”
