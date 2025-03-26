Pitt QB Commit Angelo Renda Books First Visit
Angelo Renda will be Pittsburgh-bound in June, as the Pitt Panthers quarterback commit has booked his first trip to Pitt.
The product of Southlake, Texas, announced on X on Wednesday that he'll arrive at Pitt this Saturday, March 29. Given the 2026 quarterback committed to the Panthers without ever visiting the city of Pittsburgh, it's a highly anticipated trip for Renda.
When the 6-foot, 180-pound passer gave his pledge to Pat Narduzzi and Kade Bell, he represented the lone commitment in Pitt's 2026 class. Since then, the group he leads now includes three additional members.
The Panthers landed a commitment from Westerville (Ohio) Westerville South safety Isaac Patterson in late February. Next, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker High School receiver Dylan Wester announced his pledge to Pitt on Friday while on campus with his family. And on Saturday, a decision that wasn't announced publicly until a day later, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech safety Marcus Jennings became the fourth and most recent member of Pitt's 2026 recruiting class.
As a junior last season, Renda finished with an impressive 71.4 percent completion percentage, throwing 257 of 360 for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also churned out 667 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, possessing legitimate dual-threat qualities.
"Coach (Kade) Bell, I mean, the offense that they run kind of fits my scheme," Renda told On SI in February. "I mean, I love their scheme. I love their system. I can fit really well in that. That's just a bonus that I've got family up there.
"...I think I made my decision off of Coach Bell and the coaches."
Renda is preparing for his final season on varsity at Southlake Carroll, one of the most prominent high school programs in the state of Texas, which is quite a feat.
On a bigger scale, in the annual MaxPreps national high school football rankings, Southlake Carroll has finished in the Top 50 over the last six consecutive seasons.
Without question, assuming he sticks to his pledge, the Panthers will be receiving a very well-coached and battle-tested quarterback in Renda next year.
