2026 Guard Sets Pitt Panthers Official Visit
Last week, Mason Wilhelm took his first trip to get an up close look at the Pitt Panthers.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman made an announcement on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter. .
“After a great talk with (Pat Narduzzi), I’m blessed to receive an offer from (Pitt football). #H2P,” Wilhelm stated.
The Panthers joined Baylor, Syracuse, Tulane, and Vanderbilt. Filling out his college options are Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Harvard, James Madison, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami of Ohio, Ohio, Toledo, UNLV, and Western Kentucky on his offer list.
Evident on Monday, the Pitt staff made quick work of taking the next step in this recruitment as Wilhelm announced yesterday plans to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 12-14.
Wilhelm competes in one of the very best programs in his state - Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward.
The program has churned out excellent offensive linemen in recent cycles, including Ohio State 2024 offensive line signees Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong, 2024 Notre Dame edge signee Loghan Thomas, 2024 Michigan tackle signee Ben Roebuck, Northwestern defensive line signees in Troy Regovich (2024 class) and Michael Kilbane (2023) among others.
So far, the Pitt Panthers have added several skill positions players, kicking off the 2026 cycle with quarterback Angelo Renda out of Texas before adding Midwest safeties Isaac Patterson (Ohio) and Marcus Jennings (Michigan), and recently landing receiver/all-purpose weapon Dylan Wester out of Florida.
Coach Narduzzi and his staff have also added a pair of dynamic offensive weapons to the Pitt Panthers 2027 class in receiver Jacob Thomas and all-purpose back Tyler Reid, both out of Florida.
As Kade Bell will continue to load up the Pitt offense with playmakers as Randy Bates presses for more help across the second and third levels of the defense, Pitt needs to adress the trenches.
It's part of why a player like Wilhelm booking an official visit is an important development in Pitt's recruiting world.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Head Coach Shares Details on Pitt Commit Dylan Wester
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 LB Isaiah Simmons
- Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'Defense Won the Scrimmage'
- Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Defense
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt