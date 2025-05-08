Pitt Football Offers 3 2026 Prospects
The Pitt Panthers have continued to extend a wide range of scholarship offers primarily to 2027-class recruits while getting a jump on the 2028 class as well. However, on Wednesday, the Panthers extended offers to a trio of 2026 recruits.
TE/WR Parker Ord
Over the last two seasons at Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas, receiver Parker Ord has recorded 63 catches for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns. While his primary role is an the offensive side of the ball, he also chipped in 11 total tackles last season in the Panthers' 10-2 season.
Ord primarily plays an H-Back role, which he often runs routes from, along with duties in the slot. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he's classified as a receiver in his program but he projects as a tight end at the next level.
So long as Ord trends in the assumed direction, Ord should become a very capable flex tight end who handles H-Back duties at the Power Four level.
The Pitt Panthers joined Arizona, BYU, Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, Utah, Utah State, and West Virginia.
Edge Malachi Ervin
A pass rusher out of Pickerington South in Ohio, a rival of Pickerington North, the program that produced star Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Malachi Ervin recorded really good numbers in 2024.
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, the rising senior put together 53 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
Buffallo, Miami oh Ohio, Iowa State, and Eastern Michigan had been the programs making the most headway with the three-star recruit prior to the Pitt Panthers extending an offer on Wednesday.
Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Massachusetts, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Youngstown State.
WR/ATH Kabran Paul
A 2026 receiver committed to Appalachian State, Kabran Paul earned an offer from the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday. A quick look at some of his testing explains why Kade Bell and his staff pulled the trigger.
Paul has a 4.41 40-yard dash on the books along with a 10.44 in the 100 meters, and a 21.34 200-meter time.
From Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete recorded 37 catches for 590 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Aside from Appalachian State and the Pitt Panthers, he's collected offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolinal East Carolina, Florida A&M, Georgia State, Memphis, Miami of Ohio, Mississippi Valley State, Northern Illinois, South Alabama, and Troy.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Signs All-MEAC Transfer Guard
- Pitt Basketball Playing Fewer ACC Games Next Season
- Pitt 2026 Receivers Class: The Ideal Finish
- Pitt Football Offers Five Underclassmen
- Pitt Baseball Shocks No. 12 WVU in Backyard Brawl
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt