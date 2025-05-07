Pitt 2026 Receivers Class: The Ideal Finish
The Demetrice McCray commitment felt like a bit of a turning point for the Pitt Panthers 2026 offensive class.
Florida is saturated with highly skilled receivers spread throughout every nook and cranny across the state. It's why Group of Five schools regularly end up with pass-catchers from the Sunshine State who prove to be overlooked as prospects, transferring to Power Four schools after a year or two at the college level.
The point is that Pittsburgh will always struggle to pry four-star receivers away from high-end Power Four schools, but the approach Kade Bell has taken in digging up as much potentially undervalued receiver talent with sub-4.6 speed as possible at the position could be the ticket to big-time playmaking ability.
Pitt's pair of 2026 receiver commitments in Dylan Wester and Demetrice McCray certainly have shown on film, in camp settings, and simply by the way quality varsity defensive backs consistently struggle to limit their separation that they represent the type of roll of the dice Pitt needs to take.
With that in mind, what would the ideal finish to the receivers class look like?
Running on an assumed class of four scholarship receiver as Censere Lee, Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., and Deuce Spann are all entering their final year of eligibility, below is a look at On SI's take on that quartet.
- WR: Demetrice McCray
- WR: Zechariah Jenkins
- REC: Dylan Wester
- REC: Ayson Theus
What Pitt needs in this class is a pair of true outside receivers, physical athletes with size and strength who can create ideal mismatches from the standpoint of outmuscling many defensive backs, and creating large targets vertically and across the middle of the field.
Aside from Spann, the Panthers simply don't have a lot of size in the receiver room. It's why 6-foot-3, 180-pound Zechariah Jenkins seems to be a particularly good fit this cycle. The Mississippi product is an excellent contested ball receiver, he can go up and get it, highly skilled in the red zone, and he's a hard-nosed competitor.
While McCray isn't exactly an imposing athlete at 6-foot, 180 pounds, don't overlook his physicality. The Orlando-area recruit rarely goes down on first contact, he has a background at running back and outside linebacker, and he can handle himself physically.
McCray and Jenkins would be an excellent pairing of playmakers on the perimeter, especially in concert with a pair of lightning-quick, versatile, all-purpose receivers with plus gadget play ability.
Dylan Wester is a unique prospect who could move around plenty, playing out of the slot, creating positive matchups on the boundary, and possibly playing out of the backfield at times. Meanwhile, Ayson Theus offers similar qualities but in a more college-ready package, given his background at Duncanville, one of the most advanced, college-like varsity programs in the country.
Of course, Theus packs a whole lot of speed (4.39), explosive athleticism built of significant fast-twitch athleticism.
While Theus certainly suits the slot receiver position, he's another utility player who can line up on the perimeter and stretch the field or turn a quick screen into a big-chunk play.
All in all, with McCray and Wester verbally committed, Theus taking an official visit on June 12-14, and Jenkings taking his multi-day trip shortly thereafter (June 19-21), could this hypothetical materialize?
It sure will be interesting to track over the next few months.
