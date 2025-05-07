Pitt Football Offers Five Underclassmen
The Pitt Panthers are seeking to add depth to their roster with a series of five new offers for underclassmen across the country. The group is made up of a pair of 2027 recruits from Georgia, another pair out of Texas - one 2027 prospect and a 2028 recruit - along with a 2027 offensive lineman from a nationally-known Midwest private school.
Archbishop Moeller, the tackle from Ohio, has produced scores of prospects who advanced to the highest levels of college football, earned early-round draft grades, built stellar pro careers and, for some, won Super Bowls.
For example, four-star Michigan running back signee Jordan Marshall, Notre Dame cornerback signee Karson Hobbs, and Virginia edge signee Jewett Hayes represent roughly half of the Power Four talent produced by the Cincinnati program in the 2023 class alone.
Three-time Super Bowl champion and Notre Dame alumnus Steve Sylvester, two-time All-American, 1982 first-round pick, and seven-year NFL veteran linebacker Bob Crable, former Boston College and Chicago Bears receiver and current ESPN radio host Tom Waddle, Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, and many others played their prep ball at Moeller.
In the 2027 class, Patrick O'Brien is among the Ohio program's up-and-coming prospects, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle. The Pitt Panthers coaching staff joined the three-star recruit's offer list today alongside Kentucky, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, and West Virginia.
When it comes to the pair of Peach State rising juniors, quarterback William Jackson and defensive back Kamarui Dorsey both announced offers from the Panthers today.
At 6-foot-4, 207-pounds, Jackson is a big-armed quarterback for such a young athlete. He played his sophomore season at Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia, but he's since returned to his home state of Florida. Pitt became Jackson's fourth Power Four offer to date, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech rounding out that group.
The other Georgian, Dorsey, is an intriguing defensive back at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 4.49 speed. The Hampton High School product is considered by many to be a future linebacker, which makes sense. His offer list includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Western Kentucky.
As a freshman and sophomore throughout 2023 and 2024, Dorsey recorded 107 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and four interceptions along with 52 catches for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns.
In Texas, 2027 recruit Johnnie Fitzgerald won Defensive Line MVP honors at an Under Armour camp in Dallas this year. He's a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle at Red Oak High School with offers from Baylor, Incarnate Word, Pittsburgh, San Deigo State, and Texas Tech.
The additional Texan was a 2028 recruit in Brendyn Jackson, a receiver/athlete out of Midlothian High School. To date, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising sophomore has collected offers from Kansas, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Texas State, Texas Tech, and Tulsa.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
