Pitt Women's Basketball Signs All-MEAC Transfer Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers signed one of their transfers in women's basketball, who starred at the mid-major level.
Pitt women's basketball announced that they signed Coppin State transfer Angel Jones on May 3, after she committed on April 28.
Jones hails from Woodbridge, Va., about 25 miles south of Washington, D.C. and played for Forest Park High School. She earned Second Team All-State and Washington Post All-Met honors in the 2021-22 season and was a four-time All-District selection, two-time All-Region nominee too and a McDonald’s All-America nominee.
She started out her college career with Siena and would average 24.4 minutes, 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 34.6% from the field, 12.5% from 3-point range and 62.8% from the free throw line as a freshman in the 2022-23 season.
Jones would transfer to Coppin State as a sophomore ahead of the 2023-24 season, and saw her production improve drastically.
She averaged 31.5 minutes, 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 41.5% from the field, 38.5% from behind the arc and 57.7% from the foul line.
Jones earned Second Team All-MEAC honors, as she ranked amongst the best in the conference, including second in 3-point field goal percentage, third in minutes per game, fifth in field goal percentage and 10th in points per game.
She would improve again as a junior this past season, starting all 34 games she played in. She averaged 35.9 minutes, 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 43.8% from the field, 30.1% from behind the arc and 68.8% from the foul line.
Jones earned First Team All-MEAC and BOXTOROW HBCU First Team All-American honors, plus MEAC Player of the Week honors twice.
She ranked second in the MEAC with minutes per game, third with 120 assists and fourth in points per game and with 61 steals.
Jones, who stands 5-foot-4, has one year left of eligibility. She is one of three transfers that Pitt has added this offseason, including Georgia forward Fatima Diakhate and Florida State junior Carla Viegas.
Pitt will have nine guards on their roster for next season, including four returners in rising senior Raeven Boswell, rising redshirt juniors in Mikayla Johnson and Amiya Jenkins and rising sophomore Audrey Biggs.
They have three incoming guards in Theresa Hagans from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., Jayda Queeley from Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, plus five-star guard Nylah Wilson out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Angel Jones (Coppin State)
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Forward Fatima Diakhate (Georgia)
Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Carla Viegas (Florida State)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Jayda Queeley
Guard Nylah Wilson
Wing Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
