Pitt's Whole Recruiting Class will Sign During Early Period

The Pitt Panthers will be done with recruiting at the end of the early period.

PITTSBURGH -- The still fairly young early signing period for college football recruits has altered how coaches and teams recruit. It truncates the time you have to build a full class, with most players opting to sign in December and join their teams in time for spring practices during the second semester. The Pitt Panthers were pressured by that December deadline when midseason decommitments trimmed their 2023 class.

But Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and company worked diligently to fill the open spots during the period between the end of the regular season and the bowl game. Commitments from transfer candidates and high school recruits have poured in and Narduzzi said the full 2023 class will sign this week.

“We will have everyone who is in our class signed on the 21st, yes," he said.

The Panthers currently have 20 players who have given verbal pledges to join the 2023 recruiting class - 18 high school players and two transfers. The class is headlined by four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal, a 6'3, 270-pound defensive tackle from Baltimore, Maryland and Shadarian Harrison, a three-star defensive back from Lakeland, Florida, who spurned late pushes from Miami and Florida to remain committed to Pitt.

Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux and Florida defensive back transfer Donovan McMillon make up the transfer class as it stands now. As they proved last summer when they added two transfers in late June, Pitt still has time to pick up players from the portal before the 2023 season begins next fall.

