Pitt Football Offers Star WPIAL 2025 Kicker
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to recruit the WPIAL with intent, as they offered a place kicker from the Pittsburgh area.
Peter Notaro, a Class of 2025 place kicker from North Allegheny, announced on his Twitter that he received an offer from the Panthers after a conversation with special teams coach Jacob Bronowski.
Notaro had a great junior season in 2023, making 7-of-8 field goals with a long of 47 yards, 69-of-93 of his kickoffs going for touchbacks, 74%, and making 23-of-24 PATs. His efforts earned him WPIAL Class 6A First Team All-Conference honors and helped North Allegheny to the WPIAL Title and the PIAA Final.
Kohl's kicking ranks Notaro as the No. 4 place kicker in the Class of 2025. and giving him a five-star rating.
Notaro holds another offer from rival West Virginia, who also offered him this week. He visited Pitt back in April, as Bronwoski hosted him on a visit and former recruitng assistant Jacob Sakk showed him around the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side where the team practices.
Starting Pitt place kicker Ben Sauls has two years left of eligibility and will graduate after the 2025 season. If Notaro committed to Pitt and redshirted in 2025, he would have a chance to start the next season.
The Panthers also have two place kickers who are walk-ons in redshirt sophomore Franco Fernando-Enjo and redshirt freshman Samuel Carpenter. These two will also provide competition for that starting spot in 2026.
Pitt has had some former North Allegheny players on their roster, including walk-ons in defensive back Dante Caputo, wide receiver John Vardzel and linebackers Oluwaseun Idowu and Elijah Zeise.
The Panthers have 12 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build their program going forward.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Elijah Dotson.
With one more big week of official visits next weekend, expect more "Pat signals" from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, leading to more Class of 2025 commitments for the program.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Felony Charges Against Former Pitt DB Continue After Preliminary Hearing
- Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 WPIAL Setter Isabella Hoppe
- Pitt DL Chief Borders Joins Alliance 412
- Pitt Football Promotes New Assistant Head Coach
- Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Pitt OL
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt