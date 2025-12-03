PITTSBURGH — Today is the day that the top recruits around the country will fulfill their commitments and sign their national letters of intent to join the Pitt Panthers in 2026.

That's right, today is Early National Signing Day.

This live tracker will be the one-stop shop for all information regarding Pitt's incoming 2026 recruiting class. Everything from basic information on each recruit to analyzing how this class will impact the Panthers in 2026 and beyond.

The ratings and rankings for the individual recruits were sourced from the 247Sports Composite, and all other information has been gathered from the Composite, the Rivals Industry Rankings, ESPN and other sources.

Player Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown 247Sports Composite (Natl./Pos./St.) Rivals Industry ESPN Marcus Jennings LB 6'5"/200 Cass Technical Detroit, Mich. ★★★★

No. 657/56/12 ★★★

No. 675/65/14 ★★★

No. 100/20 Lincoln Hoke DL 6'2"/260 North Allegheny Wexford, Pa. ★★★

No. 1263/133/37 ★★★

No. 1233/121/36 ★★★

No. 65/17 Demetrice McCray WR 6'2"/180 The First Academy Orlando, Fla. ★★★

No. 1151/168/122 ★★★

No. 1134/171/125 ★★★

No. 182/157 Isaiah Simmons LB/DL 6'0"/200 Maury Norfolk, Va. ★★★★

No. 448/35/11





★★★

No. 454/36/11 ★★★

No. 30/11 Reston Lehman LB 6'4"/230 Peters Township Canonsburg, Pa. ★★★★ No. 421/32/12

★★★ No. 442/32/11 ★★★★ No. 209/17/7 Dylan Wester WR/ATH 5'9"/160 Booker Sarasota, Fla. ★★★ No. 1151/83/122 ★★★ No. 1147/177/126



★★★ No. 165/147 John Curran OL 6’3”/300 Pine-Richland Gibsonia, Pa. ★★★

No. 1820/140/54 ★★★ No. 1747/160/46 ★★★

No. 128/51 Joshua Pittman LB/DL 6’3”/210 King’s Fork Suffolk, Va. ★★★ No. 899/76/24 ★★★

No. 910/81/24

★★★

No. 72/17 Isaac Patterson S 6’0”/180 Westerville South Westerville, Ohio ★★★

No. 1151/103/53 ★★★

No. 1158/111/54

★★★

No. 112/59 Michael van der Oord OT 6'7"/280 St. Ignatius Cleveland, Ohio ★★★

No. 1820/140/54

★★★

No. 1719/129/95 ★★★

No. 167/99 Kentrail McRae CB 6'2"/160 Clearwater Clearwater, Fla. ★★★

No. 1051/86/112 ★★★

No. 1069/103/118 ★★★

No. 64/99 Damon Ferguson Jr. RB 5’11/190 Milford Mill Academy Gwynn Oak, Md. ★★★★ No. 245/18/6 ★★★★ No. 215/15/6 ★★★★ No. 254/13/7 Rodney Dunbar WR 6'5"/180 Thomas Country Central Thomasville, Ga.

★★★

No. 572/79/62

★★★

No. 589/87/64 ★★★

No. 63/52 Nicholas Howard OT 6'5"/285 Pearland Pearland, Texas ★★★★

No. 432/41/57



★★★

No. 452/36/57



★★★

No. 69/82



Desmond Johnson LB 6'1"/195 Northwestern Miami, Fla. ★★★

No. 1263/111/140

★★★

No. 1231/112/140 ★★★

No. 23/84 Da'Ron Barksdale CB 5'10"/175 Steel Valley Homestead. Pa. ★★★

No. 858/70/23 ★★★

No. 869/79/25 ★★★

No. 110/32

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Pitt heavily targeted linebackers and wide receivers in this cycle, with four wideouts and five additions to the defense's second level. This is likely due to the state of each position group.

Kenny Johnson and Cataurus "Blue" Hick are eligible for the NFL Draft, along with Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Deuce Spann, who are both out of eligibility. Losing those four would obviously be a huge hit to the room's depth.

The big three linebackers of Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace are all also draft-eligible after this season. Luke DelGaudio, Nick Lapi and Drew Foster will for sure be gone due to graduation.

This leaves still leaves plenty of depth players like Cameron Lindsey, Abe Ibrahim, along with Jeremiah Marcelin and Jayden Bonsu, who both suffered season-ending injuries this season. But there would be a void of top-tier talent if even one of those three starters decides to declare, something a four-star talent, like two of the incoming freshmen, could solve quickly.

There's a chance that all three starting receivers and linebackers leave, and there's a chance that only a couple leave. But adding several freshmen in both areas affords Pitt some flexibility on the depth chart.

The Panthers lightly recruited running back, tight end, and the defensive line. Damon Ferguson was the lone running back addition, while Lincoln Hoke was the only defensive lineman and Wyatt Villarreal is the one tight end, but is also listed as a receiver.

Pitt will lose only Desmond Reid and Jalynn Williams from the backfield due to graduation, leaving seven active running backs on the roster. Justin Holmes and Jake Overman will also be gone after this season, leaving five tight ends remaining. And Blaine Spires, Nate Temple and Joey Zelinsky will not be on the defensive line, leaving well over 10 players remaining on the defensive front.

Offense

Damonn Ferguson is not only the headline recruit on the offense, but he’s the headline recruit of the entire class.

Ferguson is a classic multi-sport all-around athlete. He has totaled over 3,000 total yards and nearly 40 touchdowns in three high school seasons, but also the Maryland 3A North Region 200-meter and 400-meter champion in track as a junior.

Pitt also landed two quarterbacks in Corey Dailey and Angelo Renda. Dailey, the higher-rated of the two, passed for just over 9,000 yards, 100 touchdowns and just 22 interceptions in his high school career. He has also shown the ability to run with his slim 6-foot-6 and 190-pound frame, rushing for 871 yards and 41 touchdowns in four seasons.

Like Dailey, Renda has also posted impressive numbers. His nearly 8,200 passing yards, 524 completions and 86 touchdowns are all more than former five-star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers when he attended Southlake Carroll. His play also placed him on a national award watch list and even caught the eye of former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Defense

Pitt has three linebackers at the top of the class. WPIAL four-star Reston Lehman, four-star Isaiah Simmons and three-star Marcus Jennings are all top 60 linebackers in the nation and top 15 players from their respective states.

The Panthers have also added several defensive backs, including a local in Steel Valley safety Da’Ron Barksdale. Isaac Patterson and Kentrail Mcrae Jr. make up the other two additions.

There will be an opportunity for some freshmen to step up this upcoming season, with starting corners Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum leaving, same with safeties Kavir Baines-Marquez and Javon McIntyre.

This season, Shawn Lee Jr. and Josh Gurrier were two freshman defensive backs who were able to break into the two-deep to begin the season and play meaningful snaps throughout the year.

Top Commitments in the Class

Ferguson, Lehman, Howard and Simmons are the top four-stars in Pitt’s 2026 class, and each one’s athletic prowess goes beyond football.

Ferguson is a lightning-quick back that was clocked at running a 10.74-second 100-meter dash this spring but also has the stamina to run a 21.32-second 200-meter and a 47.76-second 400-meter dash. Additionally, Ferguson has recorded a long jump of 21’5.5.”

Lehman has practically lived in the backfield during his four years at Peterson Township. He has 12.5 sacks, over 15 tackles for a loss, forced seven fumbles and five interceptions. Lehman is a former hockey player and also played lacrosse and threw javelin.

Howard is another multi-sport athlete, but as an offensive tackle. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he recorded discus throws of 152’4” and 137’6” as a junior. He also posted shot put throws of 34’2.5.”

Finally, Simmons is the second linebacker at the top of the list and a speedy one at that. His track time rivals Ferguson’s, with an 11.00-second in the 100 and a 22.64-second 200-meter dash.

Marcus Jennings, LB — Cass Technical, Michigan

6'2" | 200 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 56

Notable Offers: Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan

Jennings has a solid frame for a young linebacker at 6-foot, 200 pounds. He runs a verified 4.58-second 40-yard dash and an 11.02-second 100-meter dash.

He also played safety at Cass Technical and has shown the ability to match up with skill position players in coverage. He chose Pitt over a late offer from Michigan.

Enrollment Status:

Lincoln Hoke, DL — North Allegheny, Pennsylvania

6'2" | 260 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 133

Notable Offers: Kent State, Akron, Toledo

Hoke tallied 80 tackles and 12 for also for North Allegheny. He is also the son of former Pittsburgh Steeler Chris Hoke.

Enrollment Status:

Demetrice McCray, WR — The First Academy, Florida

6'0" | 180 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 168

Notable Offers: North Carolina, UCF, Ole Miss

McCray posted 943 all-purpose yards this season and accumulated 1,339 receiving yards on 65 grabs and 13 touchdowns in 18 games over his high school career.

He is also a tri-sport athlete, who averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in basketball and ran an 11.87 100-meter dash.

Enrollment Status:

Isaiah Simmons, LB — Maury, Virginia

6’0" | 200 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ | Position Rank: No. 35

Notable Offers: Duke, Old Dominion

Simmons is an uber-athletic linebacker who could like play all three positions for Pitt. Although his best fit would probably be at Kyle Louis' star linebacker position.

Enrollment Status:

Reston Lehman, LB — Peters Township, Pennsylvania

6'4" | 230 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ | Position Rank: No. 32

Notable Offers: Penn State, Rutgers, Iowa

Lehman is the top WPIAL player in Pitt's 2026 class. He recorded 8.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and two interceptions this season.

This was a big get for the Panthers, Lehman chose over the likes of Penn State, Rutgers and Iowa.

Enrollment Status:

Dylan Wester, ATH — Booker, Florida

5'9" | 160 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★| Position Rank: No. 82

Notable Offers: USF, Florida Atlantic

Wester is a speedster on the gridiron, who totaled 1,864 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in his high school career.

In 2025, Wester posted 43 receptions for 756 yards and 12 scores, along with 15 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Enrollment Status:

John Curran, IOL — Pine-Richland, Pennsylvania

6'3" | 300 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 140

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Bowling Green

Curran has shown to be a great run blocker, at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. He helped lead Pine-Richland to becoming the 2025 WPIAL 5A runner-up.

He also earned all-state recognition in 2024 when the Rams won the WPIAL 5A championship.

Enrollment Status:

Joshua Pittman, LB — King's Fork, Virginia

6'3" | 210 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 76

Notable Offers: USF, Virginia Tech, Michigan State

Although Pittman was a linebacker/edge rusher, he'll likely play defensive end at Pitt. He'll have a considerable advantage with a 79-inch wingspan, paired with his 6-foot-3 frame.

Enrollment Status:

Isaac Patterson, S — Westerville South, Ohio

6'0" | 185 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 103

Notable Offers: Toldedo, Bowling Green

Patterson played both safety and outside linebacker in high school, totaling 100 tackles in the last two years. He also added five pass breakups, three tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

On offense, Patterson tallied 1,407 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns in his final two seasons.

Enrollment Status:

Michael van der Oord, OT — St. Ignatius, Ohio

6'7" | 280 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 151

Notable Offers: Toledo, Western Michigan

Van der Oord is the largest offensive lineman Pitt has signed this cycle, standing at a towering 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds. As a junior, he was a key contributor to a St. Ignatius rushing game that averaged 171.8 yards per game.

Enrollment Status:

Kentrall McRae Jr., CB — Clearwater, Florida

6'2" | 160 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 86

Notable Offers: USF, Florida Atlantic, FIU

McRae had 14 solo tackles, nine pass breakups and five interceptions this past season. He returned two of those picks for a touchdown.

Enrollment Status:

Damon Ferguson, RB — Milford Mill Academy, Maryland

5'11" | 190 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ | Position Rank: No. 18

Notable Offers: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State

Ferguson recently had 11 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in Milford Mill's playoff loss to Linganore last week. He finished his senior year with 855 rushing yards at 10.1 yards per carry, 12 touchdowns and helped lead his team to a 10-1 record.

This is a player who could make an immediate impact in Pitt's offense next season.

Enrollment Status:

Rodney Dunbar, WR — Thomas County Central, Georgia

6'5" | 180 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 79

Notable Offers: Kansas State, Georgia, Duke

Dunbar stands at a towering 6-foot-5. He hauled in 21 receptions for 390 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season.

Enrollment Status:

Nicholas Howard, OT — Pearland, Texas

6'5" | 285 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ | Position Rank: No. 41

Notable Offers: Houston, Texas State, Arizona

It’s a win anytime that a team can find an athletic offensive tackle, and Pitt might have just that with Howard.

Howard helped lead Pearland to its sixth-ever 11-win season since 1949.

Enrollment Status:

Desmond Johnson, LB — Northwestern, Florida

6'1" | 195 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 110

Notable Offers: Florida State, SMU, Michigan

Johnson may be slightly undersized for a linebacker, but he's been able to cut his teeth as a coverage linebacker and is another recruit that could fit well at Louis' star position if he can add some weight.

He recorded 83 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 10 games this season.

Enrollment Status:

Da'Ron Barksdale, CB — Steel Valley, Pennsylvania

5'10" | 175 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ | Position Rank: No. 70

Notable Offers: West Virginia, UNLV

Barksdale is another standout WPIAL player. He starred as a two-way player at Steel Valley, totaling 44 tackles, four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, five pass breakups and a sack, along with 2,659 total yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.

Steel Valley had nine wins this past year and finished as a WPIAL runner-up at the 2A level. Current Pitt safety Cruce Brookins is also a Steel Valley alumnus.

Enrollment Status:

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Fortunately for the Panthers, there have been no dramatic flips or surprises so far. Everything seems to be going according to plan with each recruit following through with their commitment and signing with Pitt.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

This 2026 class for Pitt is on par with the recent classes. The 2023 class was ranked 52nd, 2024 was ranked 41st and 2025 was 53rd in the Composite rankings. The 2026 class is ranked 43rd in the nation.

This class also added 20 recruits, with the average being 21.3 recruits added in the last three seasons.

In comparison to the ACC, the 2026 finished 11th out of 17 in the conference, while the 2025 class also finished 11th, the 2024 class finished ninth and the 2023 class finished eighth.

This is, however, the most points a Pitt class has earned in the last four cycles, with 207.85 points. It’s very near the previous years as the average has been 202.45 points. For comparison, the average points from the No. 1 recruiting class since 2023 is 314.80 points.

