Pitt Recruiting Assistant Departs for Michigan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw another change to their football staff, as a recruiting assistant left for Michigan.
Jacob Sakk, who recently joined the program, announced on Twitter that he would take the same position he had at Pitt with the reigning National Champions.
Sakk joined the Panthers on January 26, making it five months to the date that he worked for them. He spent four seasons at Duquesne from 2020-23, working in a variety of roles, including video assistant, recruiting assistant and offensive quality control.
He is the second coach to leave Pitt following the end of spring practices, as defensive line graduate assistant Malcolm Robinson Jr. took a job as a defensive assistant at Kent State.
He joins a number of coaches that are no longer with the Panthers from last season. The most significant departure was defensive line coach Charlie Partrdige, who took the same position with the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi also fired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., along with offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and running backs and special teams coach Andre Powell after a bad 2023 season, that saw the team struggle mighily on offense and finished 3-9.
Wide receives coach/passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood left for the NFL, like Partridge, taking an assistant wide receivers coaching position with the New England Patriots.
Pitt replaced these coaches this offseason as well. Kade Bell took over as offensive coordinator and brought with him Jeremy Darveau for offensive line and JJ Laster for wide receivers.
Jacob Bronowski left Miami (Ohio) to take over tight ends and special teams responsibilities, Tim Daoust left East Carolina to lead the defensive line and Lindsey Lamar departed Howard to coach the running backs.
